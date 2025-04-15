The Wedding Banquet: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Wedding Banquet is a romantic comedy that will be in theatres across the US on April 18, 2025. Andrew Ahn directs this new version of the 1993 movie.

The film brings the funny and touching story of a gay couple dealing with family pressures to a whole new generation. It revolves around Angela (Kelly Marie Tran) and Lee (Lily Gladstone), who are having a hard time with money and their feelings after several failed IVF treatments.

Chris and Min, two of their best friends, are also in a tough spot because of family expectations and the stresses of being married to someone with a green card. The Wedding Banquet looks into the complicated issues of love, identity, and sacrifice in the modern world.

The much-awaited The Wedding Banquet will be officially released in the United States on April 18, 202s. Before the theatrical release, the film had its premiere at the prestigious 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January. Directed by Andrew Ahn and co-written by James Schamus, this is the remake of the 1993 classic.

Plot of the movie

The film The Wedding Banquet portrays the story of a lesbian couple, Angela (Kelly Marie Tran) and Lee (Lily Gladstone). After two failed IVF attempts, they find themselves emotionally and financially worn out.

It's been hard for Angela to get pregnant, but they can't afford to go through another round of IVF because it costs so much. Their best friends, Chris (Bowen Yang) and Min (Han Gi-chan), who live with them, are also in a tough spot.

Min is running out of time on his student visa. He is out and proud to be the heir to a large multinational company. His relationship with his boyfriend Chris, who doesn't want to commit, has been rough lately after Chris turned down his proposal.

Since he could be deported and his family expects him to live with them, Min comes up with a plan: he asks Angela to marry him so that he can get a green card. In exchange, Min will fund another IVF treatment for Angela and Lee.

While this proposal seems like the perfect solution, things quickly become complicated when Min's traditional grandmother, Ja-Young (Youn Yuh-jung), unexpectedly arrives from Korea for a visit.

To make Min's marriage official, Ja-Young insists on planning a big, fancy wedding. This leads to a lot of funny and crazy things as the group tries to keep their secret and make the grandmother happy.

Cast of The Wedding Banquet

The film features a diverse, multigenerational cast. Bowen Yang stars as Chris, Kelly Marie Tran plays Angela, Lily Gladstone portrays Lee, and Han Gi-chan takes on the role of Min. Joan Chen appears as May Chen. Additionally, Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung plays Ja-Young, Min’s traditional grandmother.

Trailer analysis

The trailer for The Wedding Banquet shows how Angela, Lee, Min, and Chris try to keep Min's grandmother from finding out about their plans. It's a load of funny chaos.

Angela says in a key scene from the trailer:

"She would be such a good mom."

Chris responds, "So would you." This conversation sets the tone for the movie's look at family relationships and relationships between LGBTQ+ people.

Further in the trailer, the group gets ready for Min's grandmother's visit. Chris says in a funny way, "We've got to de-queer the house!" to show how far they will go to hide who they really are.

