"They had to flee" - When Kat Graham opened up about her childhood and its impact on her life

Kat Graham is most widely known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries. In addition to being a successful actress, she is also an activist and a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR. She often posts about her charity work on her Instagram account, @katgraham.

During a November 14, 2020 interview with Movieguide, Graham was asked about her inspiration for her passion regarding her activism for the less fortunate and the refugees. She said:

"My grandfather was in the Liberian Civil War, and he fled, winding up working for the UN. On my mom's side of the family, my grandmother was in the Holocaust, and then she became a refugee because they had to flee Europe. So, on both sides of my family, there have been refugees, and had they not survived or found the protection that they desperately needed, I wouldn't exist."

She further added:

"So there is this depth of responsibility that I feel like I have because, even if it's indirect, I feel like I am the child of refugees. I also know, as somebody that grew up the way I grew up, that I didn’t have protection the way I wanted to have protection, and there are a lot of children out there that don’t have that support and don’t have that protection, and I owe it to them."

Kat Graham on how she feels about being a part of The Vampire Diaries

Kat Graham made her acting debut in The Parent Trap remake alongside Lindsay Lohan. She went on to star in numerous movies and shows before landing her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017.

During an interview with E! News in March 2025, she reflected on how she feels about being a part of a show as huge as The Vampire Diaries. She still feels surprised by the show's enduring popularity. She said:

"When I first booked the show, I was confused at how popular the books already were, because we had paparazzi outside of our hotel while we were shooting the pilot in Vancouver. So that confusion has stayed sixteen years later, I’m still like 'What?'"

Regarding the fandom that has only grown ever since Kat Graham said:

"Everyone from kids that were 10 years old, to women in their 70s, it’s just been such a gift. They’ve helped me find my way as a young woman, my woman as a Black girl in a lot of ways. And there was this whole Gen Z rise of this super fandom behind me."

Kat Graham reunited with The Vampire Diaries co-stars

Kat Graham starred alongside Nina Dobrev and Candice King in The Vampire Diaries. They became good friends while working together and have stayed that way even after it came to an end.

In December 2024, the actresses posted a video clip of themselves recreating a photo from years ago. Graham also posted a picture of the three of them together on her Instagram. When asked about it by E! News, Graham said:

"Y’all don’t see us connected all the time, you just see when there’s like thousands of kids with phones. But it’s literally like we never left."

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Max and Peacock.

