Jordan Chiles shares stage with A'ja Wilson and Kat Graham at Time Women of the Year Gala 2025

Jordan Chiles is one of the best gymnasts of Team USA's current generation. Recently, the American turned up the glamour as she posed with basketball star A’ja Wilson and actress Kat Graham at the Time Women of the Year Gala.

On February 20, Chiles and Wilson were amongst 13 women who were named Time's ‘Women of the Year’. Both athletes have led extraordinary careers in their respective sports. Chiles is a World and Olympic champion, as well as a Pan American Games gold medalist. Meanwhile, Wilson, playing for the Las Vegas Aces, is a two-time WNBA champion and three-time WNBA MVP.

On Wednesday, Jordan Chiles and A’ja Wilson came together at the 2025 Time Women of the Year Gala, along with actress Kat Graham, who is best known for her role on The Vampire Diaries. Wilson shared a picture of the trio on her Instagram story with four white heart emojis, and Chiles reshared the same on her story.

Jordan Chiles' story feat A'ja Wilson and Kat Graham - Source: via @jordanchiles on Instagram

A'ja Wilson and Jordan Chiles were also featured in an interview for Time Magazine wherein the former divulged her thoughts regarding the latter's Paris Olympics controversy.

A’ja Wilson shares her opinion on Jordan Chiles' Paris Olympics bronze medal controversy

Wilson and Chiles at the TIME Women Of The Year Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles' campaign at the Paris Olympics saw her win a gold in the team event. She also won an individual bronze on the floor exercise event, being upgraded from fifth to third after a last-minute change in scoring. However, after the Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rescinded her bronze and awarded it to Romania's Ana Barbosu, who had originally finished third.

Currently, the American has appealed to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland to overturn the CAS ruling and reinstate her medal.

During Chiles' and Wilson's interview with Time Magazine, the latter was questioned about the controversy, with the interviewer asking if she felt Chiles deserved the bronze medal.

A’ja Wilson was quick to show her support for Jordan Chiles, saying:

“Stop playing me. What kind of question is that? Yes. It's a no-brainer. And I was pissed. Honestly, I prayed for you (Chiles). “

“I know those moments are hard—and here I go, about to cry—you worked your ass off to get to that. I really prayed, not only because you're my friend, but because I see you, I understand you, and it may look different because we're in different sports, but you're fully equipped, and God's gonna always have you no matter what. And that's gonna be my clean version, because the other version,” she added.

After her campaign at the Games, Chiles has returned to collegiate gymnastics, competing for the UCLA Bruins. Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson is currently enjoying her offseason before returning to action for the Las Vegas Aces later this year.

