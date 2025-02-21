"I cried" - Jordan Chiles makes feelings known on A'ja Wilson's emotional locker room speech

Jordan Chiles, a prominent artistic gymnast, was one of the members of the “Golden Girls,” the team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. She recently shared her thoughts on WNBA star A’ja Wilson’s heartfelt locker room message.

The three-time World Championship medalist has been on the US National Gymnastics team for many years and has become a notable member. She shares a flourishing friendship with the two-time WNBA champion. During their discussion with Time Magazine, where they both were featured among the “Women of the Year,” Chiles revealed the impact Wilson’s locker room video had on her and how significant it was for the world and athletes to see. She said:

“I cried watching the video, and I watched it over and over again. That video was honestly something that I feel like not just the world needed to see but other athletes need to see. As athletes, we do that sometimes. We try to hide who the real A’ja Wilson is, who the real Jordan Chiles is, who those real people are. And it's really cool to know that you are able to speak your vulnerable self. I really took a lot from that.”

Jordan Chiles reflected on the video that featured Wilson expressing herself to her teammates after becoming the first WNBA player to secure 1,000 points in a single season. Wilson reflected on the importance of mental health among other crucial points, which deeply resonated with Chiles. The artistic gymnast represents the UCLA Bruins for her collegiate career and has won two NCAA championships and two PAC-12 conference titles.

Jordan Chiles reflects on breaking prejudice barriers with self-conviction

Jordan Chiles at the Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles has become one of the best artistic gymnasts from the US and has amassed three medals in the Pan American Games. In 2023, she won two gold medals and a silver from three events in the NCAA Championships. During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the gymnast shared her thoughts on facing prejudice and overcoming it with self-belief.

“I realized as I got older, ‘no I'm getting treated a different way because of who I am’ and my mom taught me ‘do what you do in your own skin, this is just your beauty; it comes from your hair; it comes from your complexion; it comes from your body; it comes from everything like that’ and so I had to tell myself, ‘I'm gonna just enjoy my moment and do what I have to do for me because nobody can take that away from me’,” she shared [3:00 onwards]

The gymnast reflected on the limitations she faced while growing up and shared that “diversity” is growing and heading in a positive direction considering the younger generation. Chiles began her gymnastics career when she was six years old and attended Prairie High School in Vancouver.

