Jordan Chiles' mother gets emotional on seeing her daughter's memoir in print ahead of its official launch

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Feb 19, 2025 16:13 GMT
Michigan State v UCLA - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles and Gina Chiles (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles' mother Gina expressed her feelings on her daughter's new book, "I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams". As per reports, the book is expected to be released in March this year.

The book delves around the two-time Olympian's journey in the gymnastics world, including her relationships with teammate Simone Biles. It also shares the challenges that she has faced across her career.

Her mother, Gina Chiles, being one of her daughter's biggest supporters, reacted to seeing the print version of Chiles' memoir. The front page of the memoir consists of a photo of Jordan in a US-themed leotard. She shared a picture of this print version on her Instagram stories and reacted with a few emojis.

Screenshot of Gina Chiles&#039; Instagram story (Image via: Gina Chiles&#039; Instagram)
Screenshot of Gina Chiles' Instagram story (Image via: Gina Chiles' Instagram)

Chiles is currently competing for the UCLA Bruins as an all-around gymnast. In her side's recent meet against Penn State Nittany Lions, Chiles posted a score of 39.600 including a 9.950 in floor exercises. The Bruins will next up face Michigan on Sunday (Feb 23) at the Crisler Center.

Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts on the effect of NCAA gymnastics on her elite career

Jordan Chiles competing for UCLA Bruins against Penn State Nittany Lions gymnastics team in Los Angeles (Image via: Getty Images)
Jordan Chiles competing for UCLA Bruins against Penn State Nittany Lions gymnastics team in Los Angeles (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles shared how competing in NCAA gymnastic events has helped her on the elite circuit. The Oregon native started competing for UCLA back in 2022.

In an interview, Chiles revealed that her NCAA career has helped her mature and grow as a human being. She also mentioned that collegiate gymnastics has helped her carry the values of teamwork in the elite circuit and also during her training sessions. She said (via Olympics.com):

"NCAA experience has played a huge part. Just seeing the difference in my maturity as an athlete, and also as a human, definitely helped me. NCAA is all about high energy. You’re one team, one goal. With elite, it’s a little different, but keeping that same mindset definitely helped because going back into practice at [World Champions Centre], I was like, ‘Guys, we’re going to do this.We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to have fun."

Competing for the UCLA Bruins, Chiles tasted success in 2022 when she won the floor exercises and uneven bars titles during the 2023 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Chiles also clinched second place finish in the all-around event of the tournament as Utah's Maile O'Keefe bagged the first place.

