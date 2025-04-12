"This f**king dude. GROSS"- After homophobic remark towards JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne speaks out on Mickey Rourke’s behavior during film shoot

Bella Thorne has accused her previous co-star, Mickey Rourke, of inappropriate behavior in workplace. The two worked together in the 2020 thriller film Girl, directed by Chad Faust. Thorne alleged Rourke of physically hurting her while shooting a scene for the film in an Instagram story shared on April 11, 2025. The same was reposted on X, where she wrote:

"This f**king dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man - In a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans."

It continued:

"Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone - Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Bella Thorna accuses her co-star of misconduct (Image via Instagram/@bellathorne)

In the next story, Bella Thorne shared more details of her bad experience while shooting the film. In what appeared like a screenshot of the draft of the caption she was going to post, she shared that Rourke made her go through many gross things in that movie. He allegedly covered her in dirt by revving his engine while shooting his last scene.

"So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew," she said.

Bella Thorne also shared that she had to go into his trailer alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers, leading the actress to convince him to complete the shoot. She allegedly had to beg him alone in his trailer. She further wrote:

"Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone's work would've just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn't wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie. Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did."

Bella Thorne's accusations came after Rourke hurled homophobic remarks at Jojo Siwa in Celebrity Big Brother.

What is the controversy surrounding Mickey Rourke?

On Monday, April 7, 2025, Mickey Rourke joined the reality television show, Celebrity Big Brother. Upon entrance, he has been in the news for making problematic and hurtful remarks.

As per The Independent, he made homophobic comments about JoJo Siwa and made a comment on actor Donna Preston's weight. Rourke, who is known for being part of critically successful films such as 9 1/2 Weeks, Angel Heart, and the Oscar-nominated drama The Wrestler, also left actor Patsy Palmer in tears after commenting on her cooking.

"What do you know? You can’t cook," he said.

Palmer initially brushed off the comment by saying:

“I hope that might have been a sarcastic joke.”

But later, she got teary-eyed and expressed it to Big Brother, sharing disappointment over her lack of courage to stand up for herself.

About Girl, the film in which Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke acted together

Bella Thorne plays the titular role in the film, who returns to her hometown to kill her abusive father, but ends up uncovering something far more sinister. The film presents an eerie and unsettling atmosphere throughout its runtime while the shocking revelations of the plot unfold.

Besides Thorne, the film stars Mickey Rourke as Sheriff, director Chad Faust as Charmer, Elizabeth Saunders as Mama, and Lanette Ware as Betty, among others.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Mickey Rourke and Bella Thorne controversy as new developments unfold.

