"Those poor children": Viewers left shattered after watching A Deadly American Marriage

Netflix’s A Deadly American Marriage has reignited public scrutiny over the 2015 killing of Irish businessman Jason Corbett. The true crime documentary dives deep into the events surrounding his death at the hands of his wife, Molly Martens, and her father, Tom Martens, as well as the years-long legal battle that followed.

Alongside the case’s legal twists, the show focuses on the emotional aftermath carried by Jason’s children, Jack and Sarah, who were just 10 and 8 when they lost their father.

Their recent victim impact statements, featured in the film, left a strong impression on viewers. Many turned to Reddit to share their reactions, ranging from heartbreak to frustration over the justice system’s handling of the case. Here are notable reactions from Reddit users following the release of A Deadly American Marriage:

"Those poor children. My heart breaks for them. Thank god, they are with people who love and care for them. RIP Jason," one Redditor noted.

This top comment reflected the core emotion shared by most viewers.

"Really annoyed me this documentary. In a nutshell injustice because Mollys Dad was ex FBI. More often than not in these murder investigation documentaries the American justice system ends up being more scandalous than the murders theyre investigating," a Reddit user commented

"Maybe they didn’t have a really good case though. The show seems to have left out a lot of information, for example what was picked up on the tape recorders the night he died," one user questioned.

"Whilst i believe the prosecution did a good job I’m just so annoyed they accepted a plea deal. Why would they do that!! I feel they really let the family down by doing that. All their hard work thrown away!" one user commented, criticizing the plea deal.

"I like when they all sang 'Chicken Fried' with the Fiddle included.. that young man Jason, deserved so much more from US," a viewer wrote.

"Molly and her father are disgusting peopld," one redditor commented.

In reaction to Molly Martens’s interview segments, this Reddit user rejected any sympathetic framing around her defense. This comment reflected a larger trend among viewers who felt the documentary may have presented both sides too equally, despite the case’s emotional weight.

More about A Deadly American Marriage

Netflix’s A Deadly American Marriage explores the 2015 death of Irishman Jason Corbett, who was fatally attacked in his North Carolina residence by his wife, Molly Martens, and her father, Thomas Martens. The show also explores the long-standing legal and emotional consequences still felt by Jason’s children, Jack and Sarah, and the two families pulled into the case.

Jason had hired Molly as an au pair in Ireland following the death of his first wife. Their relationship turned romantic, leading to marriage and relocation to the US. However, tension grew, particularly over Molly’s push to adopt the children, something Jason resisted due to concerns about her behavior.

Molly and Thomas were originally convicted of second-degree murder in 2017, but their convictions were overturned. They later accepted a plea deal in October 2023 and were released from prison in June 2024. A Deadly American Marriage presents both perspectives, leaving the audience to interpret what truly happened.

Stay tuned for more updates on A Deadly American Marriage.

