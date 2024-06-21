Ultraman: Rising - Full list of characters and their original and English voice cast

The Ultraman: Rising, an animated superhero film released on June 14, 2024, adds to the iconic Ultraman franchise. It was made jointly by Netflix Animation and Tsuburaya Productions, while Industrial Light & Magic was responsible for the movie’s animation.

This was Shannon Tindle’s first feature film as a director, with his co-scriptwriter being Marc Haimes, who together provided a new and enthralling storyline to enthusiasts worldwide.

Some of the notable voice actors in the film include Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young and Julia Harriman who brought these characters to life both in Japanese and English versions. The emotional depth and heroism of characters are expressed largely through their voice cast.

Full list of characters and their voice cast of Ultraman: Rising

The following detailed list includes all key characters from Ultraman: Rising alongside their original Japanese voice actors as well as English voice actors.

Character Original/Japanese Voice Cast English Voice Cast Kenji Sato/Ultraman

Yuki Yamada

Christopher Sean

Professor Sato/Ultradad Fumiyo Kohinata Gedde Watanabe Mina/Emiko Sato Ayumi Tsunematsu

Tamlyn Tomita

Dr. Onda Fumihiko Tachiki

Keone Young Ami Wakita Akari Hayami

Julia Harriman Ami's mother Hiroko Sakurai

Karen Muruyama Captain Aoshima Takaya Aoyagi Lee Shorten

Ito

Francois Chau

Francois Chau



Kubo

Yu Kitada

Robert Yasumura

Chiho

Chie Gojo

Mila O'Malley

Akiko

Kanae Amano

Veronica Lapke

More details about the lead voice actors

The protagonist in Ultraman is Kenji Sato, whose Japanese voice actor is Yuki Yamada, while the English voice actor is Christopher Sean. For the unversed, Yuki Yamada is known for his roles in High & Low, Tokyo Revengers, and the latest one being the hit Godzilla Minus One.

While on the other hand, Christopher Sean is popularly known for his portrayal of Paul Narita in the soap opera Days Of Our Lives. He has previously lent his voice for Star Wars: Resistance, and as Dick Grayson/Nightwing in the game titled Gotham Knights.

What is Ultraman: Rising about?

Ultraman: Rising is about Kenji Sato, a famous baseball player whose pride conceals his real identity as a giant superhero named Ultraman. This story follows Kenji’s efforts to keep his career going while maintaining his responsibilities of being a hero at least one day per week.

Finally, he ends up reluctantly adopting the baby after defeating Kaiju menacingly, which makes him turn into an actual protector during daytime plus a parent during night hours, thereby forcing him into this role. He learns some important lessons about humility sacrifice and what makes someone truly heroic while pretending to be two different people at once.

The action-packed sequences intertwined with heartwarming moments create layers of feelings in the film. The viewers are given a glimpse of the other side of Kenji, who has to strike a balance between his public figure and super identity.

Furthermore, the plot also shows that family is important and comes with unexpected responsibilities. This is more than just another superhero movie; it’s about change, forgiveness and love in the name of duty.

Where to watch Ultraman: Rising and more?

Ultraman: Rising is now available on Netflix for viewers to watch in their own homes.

It has been made accessible in various languages by the streaming service, including Japanese and English as well as others, ensuring the story crosses borders, so it can be viewed globally.

Any fan of superhero stories with a deeply emotional side should not pass up on this film because of its combination of breathtaking pictures, gripping storyline and excellent voice acting. The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of one hour 57 minutes.

For the unversed, the movie was inspired by the character of the same name which began as an original idea by director Shannon Tindle. The project was announced as a Netflix exclusive in 2021. Here is the official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Ken Sato, a superstar baseball player who returns to Japan to become the latest hero to carry the mantle of Ultraman. However, he is compelled to raise a newborn kaiju monster, the offspring of his greatest enemy as his own child."

Ultraman: Rising adds another compelling chapter to the Ultraman series through its blend of action, drama and heartfelt storytelling. The success of the movie heavily relies on its skilled voice actors who give their characters depth and complexity.