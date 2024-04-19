Unsung Hero: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about the upcoming Christian drama film

lLionsgate's Unsung Hero is set to release on April 26, 2024. The Christian drama follows the story of the Smallbone family when they move from Australia to the United States.

Joel Smallbone, known from the "FOR KING + COUNTRY" Christian pop duo, is a co-director for the movie along with Richard Ramsay, while his brother, Luke Smallbone, is one of the producers.

Unsung Hero is a tribute to Joel and Luke's mother, Helen Smallbone, which the Smallbone brothers announced on social media in November 2022.

Produced by Kingdom Story Company and Candy Rock Entertainment, the film's script, penned by directors Joel Smallbone and Richard Ramsay, is based on the true-life events of the Smallbone family after they moved to the US.

What is the storyline of Unsung Hero about?

As mentioned before, Unsung Hero is a tribute to Helen Smallbone, the matriarch of the Smallbone family. Based on the real-life struggles of the family in a new country, their adjustments and how they faced challenges make up the basic storyline.

The plot follows the Smallbone family as it moves from Australia to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1991, after David Smallbone's flourishing music company fails in their homeland. Looking for a brighter future, the Smallbone family, comprising David, a pregnant Helen and their six children, land in the new country.

Through the many challenges and odds the Smallbone family faces, Helen's faith and love for God hold them together and give them hope to face the adversities and come out a winner. The family takes strength from her faith, and David soon begins a music management career.

Rebecca, Joel, and Luke charted a successful career (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

While the family settles in the US and each finds a foothold in the new country, David and Helen realize the musical talent of their children Rebecca, Joel and Luke. The parents must put their aspirations on a backburner as they motivate and support their kids' prowess and dreams.

The influence and encouragement of their parents charted Rebecca, Joel and Luke's career chart towards success. Rebecca, going by the stage name of Rebecca St. James, and Joel and Luke, together making up the FOR KING + COUNTRY musical duo, became Christian recording artists winning multiple Grammy Awards.

Who comprises the cast and crew of Unsung Hero?

Joel plays his father, David Smallbone, in the movie (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

The cast of Unsung Hero has Joel Smallbone playing the role of his father David Smallbone when young. The main cast and the roles they play are mentioned below.

Joel Smallbone as David Smallbone Daisy Betts as Helen Smallbone Kirrilee Berger as Rebecca St. James Jonathan Jackson as Eddie DeGarmo Candace Cameron Bure as Kay Albright Diesel La Torraca as Joel Smallbone JJ Pantano as Luke Smallbone

Moreover, the cast includes Hillary Scott, Terry O'Quinn and Lucas Black. While Jonathan Jackson is known for his roles in Venom and Havana Nights: Dirty Dancing 2, Lucas Black has been part of Furious 7 and 42.

As already mentioned, Joel's directorial debut is assisted by Richard Ramsay whose last direction was The Song. Ramsay also wrote the screenplays for The Song and The Drummer Boy.

Other snippets of information on the movie

Unsung Hero is a Christian drama movie (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Along with Luke Smallbone, the other producers are Josh Walsh and Justin Tolley. Candace, who plays Kay Albright in the movie, is the CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises, one of the producing companies for the movie.

The first trailer for the Christian drama was released in November 2023 with another following soon after. While Lionsgate will release the movie in the US in April 2024, in Australia, the movie will be released on May 30, 2024.

It will correspond with FOR KING + COUNTRY's Australia and New Zealand musical tour titled, Homecoming.

Watch out for Unsung Hero to arrive on April 26, 2024.

