Vicious (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

The 2025 horror movie Vicious features a tense ensemble cast headed by Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, and Rachel Blanchard. Directed by, and written by, Bryan Bertino, the writer behind The Strangers, the movie blends psychological horror with emotional intensity, tracing a harrowing tale of trauma and survival.

Vicious premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 19, 2025, and then worldwide on Paramount+ and digital platforms on October 10, 2025.

Vicious (2025) features a powerhouse cast led by Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter, Mary McCormack, and Rachel Blanchard, each bringing depth and intensity to Bryan Bertino’s chilling horror film.

Who stars in Vicious (2025)?

1) Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning (Image Via Getty)

Dakota Fanning leads Vicious. Born on February 23, 1994, Fanning initially rose to prominence at age seven playing a memorable role in I Am Sam (2001), which led to a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and recognition as SAG's youngest nominee.

She followed that with a string of highly regarded performances in Man on Fire (2004), War of the Worlds (2005), and The Secret Life of Bees (2008). As she entered adult roles, Fanning starred in The Twilight Saga, The Runaways, Ocean's 8, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

She has recently appeared in The Watchers (2024) and Ripley, both earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

2) Kathryn Hunter

Kathryn Hunter (Image Via Getty)

Kathryn Hunter also stars in Vicious, and is renowned for her capacity to physically and emotionally transform with every role. Born Aikaterini Hadjipateras in 1957, the Greek-English actress is an Olivier Award winner who has been hailed for her physical theatre work.

Hunter came into international notice for her performance of the Three Witches in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), which earned her the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She has appeared on screen in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, All or Nothing, and the Star Wars productions Andor, where she was Eedy Karn.

3) Mary McCormack

Mary McCormack (Image Via Getty)

Television and movie regular Mary McCormack stars in Vicious in an undisclosed role. Born February 8, 1969, McCormack has established herself with a career across genres, political dramas through crime thrillers.

She is perhaps most recognized for her performance as Kate Harper on The West Wing, U.S. Marshal Mary Shannon on In Plain Sight, and Peggy Cleary on The Kids Are Alright. Her film credits include Deep Impact, True Crime, K-PAX, and the Stephen King suspense film 1408. She also appeared in Starz's Heels as wrestling promoter Willie Day.

4) Rachel Blanchard

Rachel Blanchard (Image Via Getty)

Canadian actress Rachel Blanchard also stars in the movie as one of the story's key figures. Born on March 19, 1976, Blanchard started acting as a child in The Kids of Degrassi Street and Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

She subsequently played Cher Horowitz in the television version of Clueless and came to fame with the roles of Peep Show, Flight of the Conchords, and You Me Her.

Her recent work includes Susannah in The Summer I Turned Pretty and Rachel in Atom Egoyan's Adoration, which received acclaim at Cannes.

The movie also boasts a solid supporting cast, with Devyn Nekoda, Klea Scott, and Emily Mitchell all appearing. Nekoda, who has appeared in Scream VI and Ginny & Georgia.

