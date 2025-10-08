How to watch the Tron movies in order: Chronological watch guide

A Walt Disney production, Tron is a science fiction franchise that spans films, an animated TV series, video games, comics, and more. The journey into the digital world, known as The Grid, began with the classic film Tron, which was released on July 9, 1982.

The film franchise currently consists of two theatrical films: the 1982 original and its 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, as well as one animated television series, Tron: Uprising (2012 - 2013). The plot center on human users being digitally transformed and transported into a mainframe computer system, forcing them to fight for survival and freedom in a neon-lit cyber-reality filled with sentient programs.

The upcoming third installment in the franchise, Tron: Ares, is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025. With Jared Leto in the lead role, this chapter flips the central concept by following Ares, a highly advanced program, as he embarks on a dangerous journey from the digital realm into the real world.

For fans wanting to rewatch the films and TV series before the third film is released, here is the chronological order to follow.

How and where to watch the Tron movies and series in chronological order (full timeline explained)

1) Tron (1982)

Tron 1982 (Image via Apple TV)

The original film follows Kevin Flynn, a video game programmer whose work has been stolen by ENCOM executive Ed Dillinger, who is being blackmailed by a self-aware Artificial Intelligence: the Master Control Program (MCP). While attempting to hack into the system to prove the theft, Flynn is digitized by an experimental laser and transported into the digital world of the mainframe.

This virtual realm is filled with sentient programs that appear like their human users and are ruled by the tyrannical MCP, which forces them to compete in gladiatorial games. Flynn teams up with the security program named Tron to fight the MCP and restore freedom to the system. This story directly sets the stage for the next film, Tron: Legacy (2010), which is set 28 years later.

Viewers can stream the film on Disney+. It is also available to buy or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango At Home.

2) Tron: Uprising TV series (2012-2013)

Tron: Uprising (Image via Apple TV)

This is an animated series set on the Grid between the events of Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010), following the takeover by Kevin Flynn's digital double, Clu. It follows Beck, a young mechanic program in Argon City, who is driven into action after Clu's forces kill one of his friends. Beck assumes the identity of "The Renegade," a symbol of the legendary warrior Tron, to inspire a revolution against Clu's tyrannical rule.

He is secretly trained by the real Tron, who was critically injured but survived Clu's coup and now acts as his mentor by teaching him the skills needed to challenge the tyrannical Occupation. Viewers can stream this animated series on Disney+. It can also be rented or bought on Apple TV.

3) Tron: Legacy (2010)

Tron: Legacy (Image via Apple TV)

A direct sequel to the original film, it follows Sam Flynn, the rebellious son of Kevin Flynn, who is drawn to his father's abandoned video arcade after receiving a mysterious page. As Sam explores the old building, he accidentally gets digitalized and is transported into Kevin's hyper-stylized digital world, the Grid, where he is compelled to participate in gladiatorial combat.

He barely escapes a Light Cycle fight against Clu, a vicious program designed in Kevin's appearance and the supreme ruler of the Grid. Sam is rescued by Quorra, the fierce warrior and apprentice to his long-lost father, marking the beginning of his journey to find Kevin and escape the digital prison.

Viewers can stream the film on Disney+ as well as rent or purchase it on platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango At Home.

The upcoming film in the Tron franchise

The next major installment in the franchise is Tron: Ares. This film changes the main plot by focusing on Ares, a highly advanced Grid program that embarks on a mission in the real world. Ares' arrival marks humanity's first direct contact with an artificial intelligence being from the digital realm. This long-awaited sequel was first announced in October 2010.

After several script and director changes, Joachim Rønning took the helm of the film slated for a release on October 10, 2025.

