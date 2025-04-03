Wake Up (2025): Full list of cast explored

Wake Up is a slasher horror movie by Blue Fox Entertainment set to be released in the USA on April 4, 2025. The horror film has a runtime of one hour and 23 minutes and has a limited theater release.

The movie follows a group of animal rights activists looking to perform an act to raise awareness against the destruction of rainforests. They decide to vandalize a Home Depot store to make a statement. Their plan unravels when they find themselves trapped inside, and a deranged bodyguard begins to pursue them. The group faces a horror-filled night as they fight for their survival.

Wake Up is set to star Turlough Convery, Benny O. Arthur, Jacqueline Moré, Charlotte Stoiber, Aidan O'Hare, and Kyle Scudder. It also features newcomers Alessia Yoko Fontana and Tom Gould.

The main cast and characters of Wake Up

1) Turlough Convery as Kevin

Turlough Convery attends the press night after party for "The Ferryman" at the Century Club on June 29, 2017, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

Turlough Convery stars as the bodyguard, Kevin, for the Home Depot store, who turns into a psychopath and starts hunting the activists down. He is shown savagely hunting the group and gets ruthless and creative with every kill.

Convery is best known for his role in the Black Mirror episode, White Christmas, and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. He has also appeared in Netflix's Resident Evil as Richard Baxter and in House of the Dragon as Lord Walys Mooton.

2) Benny O'Arthur as Ethan

Benny O. Arthur attends the "Jimmy" premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Francesca Beale Theater on September 28, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

In Wake Up, Benny O'Arthur plays Ethan, one of the animal activists who entered the Home Depot store to vandalize it. One of the prominent characters in the plot, Ethan, suffers extreme indignities of horror at the hands of Kevin.

Benny O'Arthur is of Ghanaian descent and debuted in 2013 in Der Ring: Next Generation. He is also known for his roles in Get Lucky and Alexanderplatz.

3) Jacqueline Moré as Yasmin

Jacqueline Moré stars as Yasmin, another activist who is part of the brutal hunt down by the slasher villain. She is also the one delivering the speech in their video after they vandalized the store, asking people to stop killing animals and to stop deforestation.

Moré is best known for starring in the American drama series The Wheel of Time.

4) Charlotte Stoiber as Emily

Charlotte Stoiber stars as Emily, another trapped activist from the group who is being hunted by Kevin. As shown in the trailer, she is mostly seen recording others before getting spotted by the bodyguards. As she tries to alert others of the bodyguards in the store, Kevin finds her and attacks her brutally.

Stoiber, an American-German actress, has years of experience in theater and dance as well as TV, film, and commercials. Before starring in Wake Up, she worked in movies like Im Nebel and Downfall.

5) Kyle Scudder as Tyler

Kyle Scudder as Tyler in Wake Up. (Image via YouTube/STUDIOCANAL)

Kyle Scudder plays the character of Tyler, another trapped activist. He is the first one to realize something is off as he tries to reach for the police. He is unable to connect with anybody as the guard has cut off the signal.

Kyle is an American-born actor, and before working in Wake Up, he was also a part of movies like In Love All Over Again and Vampire Academy. As per his Instagram, the actor got married in 2024.

Other supporting cast and crew members

Other prominent cast members include Aiden O'Hare, who plays Kevin's partner security guard, Jack. Debutants Tom Gould and Alessia Yoko Fontana are cast as Karim and Grace, respectively, activists part of the group. Daniel Lundh is set to play the Chief of Police in the film.

Wake Up is directed by husband-wife duo Anouk Whissell and Yoannn-Karl Whissell. Alberto Marini wrote the script for the slasher horror film, while Laurent Baudens and Gaël Nouaille produced it.

What is Wake Up all about

The slasher horror film Wake Up explores the story of a group of activists who end up at the wrong place at the wrong time. The group decided to vandalize the new home deport store since they believed animals and forests were destroyed for the making of their products. To begin their protest, they sneak into the store with their masks and guns to vandalize it.

The security guards, Kevin and Jack, spot Emily strolling in the hallway. As Jack confronts her before she can alert her group, she accidentally ends up killing him. An infuriated Kevin kills her in a fit of rage and begins hunting for the other activists after locking them inside the store.

Wake Up is set to be released in limited theaters on April 4, 2025, in the USA.

