Was the Annabelle doll spotted chasing people in Atlanta after reportedly going missing? Viral claim debunked

The Annabelle doll recently made headlines after a video showed a doll resembling it running in the street. This news comes at a time when the doll was claimed to be missing after its appearance at the Devils on the Run Tour, organized by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), according to a report by The Independent on May 26, 2025.

Ad

The viral video of Annabelle was also obtained by Drop Pop, which shared it through its official handle on X. While the caption claimed that the doll was chasing people in downtown Atlanta, this assertion is not true, as Drop Pop focuses on parody news, which is also noted in the biography of its page.

"A parody/satirical pop culture news outlet, solely and only meant for entertainment purposes. Nothing on this account represents factual news," the page's bio states.

Ad

Trending

The video shows that the doll was running on the streets of an unknown location. At one point, it was seen performing a flip as it approached a wall. The doll then resumed running.

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Independent stated that one of the stops for the Devils on the Run Tour was Louisiana. However, reports of the missing doll began to go viral after some anonymous individuals claimed that the doll was not seen anywhere during the tour.

Furthermore, the reports regarding the missing doll gained significant attention on social media following a fire incident at the Louisiana-based Nottoway Resort, according to Indulge Express.

NESPR investigator responds to the rumors of the Annabelle doll

As the claims of the doll’s disappearance and the video of a doll running in the streets went viral, lead investigator for NESPR Dan Rivera shared a video on TikTok on May 24, 2025, to clarify that the doll’s missing reports were not true, as per The Independent.

Ad

Dan was seen entering the Warrens’ Occult Museum, saying on camera that he would prove the doll is still inside the museum. Rivera then directed the camera towards the wooden case, where the doll was sitting, as he told everyone:

“Annabelle is not missing; she’s not in Chicago.”

Ad

A similar statement was posted by NESPR on Facebook on May 24, 2025. Paranormal investigator Ryan Buell addressed the missing reports, saying they are already sharing everything about the doll's journey on TikTok, which has helped them gain recognition among the general public. Speaking to Newsweek, Buell also said:

“Part of me thinks this is the internet having fun with the lore of the items, but we also don’t want false information spreading and people thinking that arguably the most haunted artifact in the world has gone missing.”

Ad

According to Hollywood Life, paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren alleged back in the ‘70s that the doll was under demonic possession. The duo claimed at the time that the doll was originally received by a student nurse, who was told by a psychic that a spirit named Annabelle was possessing the doll.

The doll became popular after being featured in The Conjuring Universe for more than ten years. Although the doll first appeared for a brief period in James Wan’s The Conjuring, a standalone film based on the doll was released in 2014, also titled Annabelle.

Ad

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have portrayed Ed and Lorraine Warren in four entries of the franchise thus far. The upcoming installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is set to release on September 5 this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More