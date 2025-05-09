The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer brings the chills back for one final installment 

The first official trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites was released by Warner Bros on May 8, 2025. This is the fourth and final film in the franchise, but it may not be the last production set in the cinematic universe. The film brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life paranormal investigators and married couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose case files have inspired the films.

The Conjuring: Last Rites follows the Smurl haunting case of 1986, where Pennsylvania residents Jack and Janet Smurl claimed to have been tormented by a demon for a decade before seeking help from the Lorraines. The paranormal investigators are joined in their pursuit by their daughter, Judy Warren, and her boyfriend, Tony Spera.

Michael Chaves returns to direct The Conjuring: Last Rites after helming the previous film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, in 2021. He has also directed other films set in The Conjuring universe, such as The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and The Nun II (2023).

The director of the first two films in the franchise, The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, James Wan, will be producing the film along with Peter Safran.

The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer promises a fitting finale

The trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites runs for 2 minutes and 23 seconds, and indicates it will be the final case of Ed and Lorraine Warren. It begins with Ed walking into what seems to be the franchise’s version of the occult museum, where the Warrens have stored haunted and cursed memorabilia, such as the veil of The Nun and the doll from Annabelle.

“Every case is different. Every family is different. Once we start, there is no going back. Anything can happen. And most likely, anything will,” Ed explains in the trailer.

Lorraine, who acts as a supernatural medium, tells Ed at one point that something feels different as the demonic occurrences begin to unfold. The personal nature of the present case is highlighted by a possessed girl telling Lorraine, “We’ve been waiting so patiently so patiently for you,” before scuttling towards her.

The story is written by James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also serves as a scriptwriter alongside Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and The Safran Company are involved in the production, with the global distribution rights held by Warner Bros Pictures.

Exploring the cast of The Conjuring: Last Rites

Director James Wan, actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson of 'The Conjuring 2' attend CinemaCon 2016 Warner Bros. (Image via Getty)

Patrick Wilson (Watchmen, The Phantom of The Opera) reprises his role as Ed Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites, alongside Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, Bates Motel) as his wife and work partner, Lorraine.

The film also introduces Mia Tomlinson (The Beast Must Die, The Lost Pirate Kingdom) as their daughter Judy Warren and Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse, Bohemian Rhapsody) as her boyfriend, Tony Spera.

The supporting cast in the film is listed as follows:

Madison Lawlor (Juniper, Casa Grande)

Elliot Cowan (Alexander, Lost in Austen)

Beau Gadson (Rogue One, The Girl in the Spider’s Web)

Peter Wight (Hot Fuzz, Another Year)

Jemma Churchill (Alma’s Not Normal, Nativity Rocks!)

