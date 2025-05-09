The Conjuring: Last Rites - Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the latest addition to the Conjuring horror franchise, the foundations of which were laid by acclaimed filmmaker James Wan in 2013. It is the highest-grossing horror franchise to date and chronicles the real-life encounters of the paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Ad

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to be released on September 5, 2025. Michael Chaves has directed the movie, with a script by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Meanwhile, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively.

When will The Conjuring: Last Rites be released?

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released on September 5, 2025. Michael Chaves returns as the director for this movie after 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. He has also directed other films in the Conjuring universe, like The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and The Nun II (2023).

Furthermore, James Wan and Peter Safran have returned as executive producers. Wan notably directed the first two movies of the franchise, The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. Meanwhile, filming for the upcoming instalment began in London in September 2024 and came to an end in November 2024.

Ad

Also Read: The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Warner Bros. released the official teaser for The Conjuring: Last Rites

Ad

On May 8, 2025, Warner Bros. released the official teaser for The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth and final Conjuring film. It follows the 1986 case of the Smurl family, which was tormented by a demon for more than a decade.

The original story that inspired the film is about Jack and Janet Smurl, Pennsylvania residents who claimed that their home was riddled with numerous supernatural phenomena. The trailer chronicles some of those occurrences, such as a doll floating in the air and a sink overflowing with blood.

Ad

In the teaser, Ed can be heard saying:

"Every case is different. Every family is different. Once we start, there is no going back. Anything can happen. And most likely, anything will."

Further, Lorraine hints that this is the most dangerous case they have ever taken, as she says:

"Something's changed. Something's different."

At the end of the teaser, a supposed demon can be heard addressing Lorraine and saying:

Ad

"We’ve been waiting so patiently for you."

The entity then leaps towards Lorraine as she shrieks in horror.

Also Read: 7 movies to watch before the release of Weapons

Who appears in The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Ad

The film sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to their respective roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren. Wilson and Farmiga have played the characters since the first movie in 2013.

Besides Conjuring, Wilson is widely known for his role in the Insidious film series and DC's Aquaman duology. He also made his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door, which was released in 2023.

Meanwhile, Farmiga is an Academy Award-nominated actress who achieved the status of a 'scream queen' with her roles in the horror films Joshua and Orphan. She has also appeared in the TV show Bates Motel and the MCU series Hawkeye.

Ad

The Lost Pirate Kingdom actress Mia Tomlinson appears as Judy Warren, Ed and Lorraine Warren's daughter. Furthermore, Bohemian Rhapsody star Ben Hardy stars as Tony Spera, Judy's boyfriend. Additionally, Steve Coulter plays the role of Father Gordon.

Other actors appearing in the movie include Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton, and Shannon Kook.

Also Read: Who plays Hanrahan in The Last of Us? Meet the actress who exclusively appeared in the HBO series

Ad

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be in theaters from September 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More