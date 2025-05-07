The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 has arrived to take the fans back to the brutal post-apocalyptic world of zombies. The first episode was released on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly on Sundays till June 22, 2025. The series created by Eli Jorné is based on the graphic comic book series The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. It follows two specific characters from the series, Maggie and Negan, played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 also stars Zeljko Ivanek, Logan Kim, Gaius Charles, Mahina Napolean, Christopher C. James, and Kim Coates in prominent roles.
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 release schedule
The second season premiered with the first episode, titled, Power Equals Power, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. This season will have a total of eight episodes, unlike the first season, which had only six episodes. The remaining episodes will drop on the subsequent Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time till June 22, 2025.
Here's the complete release schedule of the season, along with the titles of each episode:
- Episode 1, “Power Equals Power" – May 4, 2025
- Episode 2, “Another Shit Lesson” – May 11, 2025
- Episode 3, “Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?” – May 18, 2025
- Episode 4, “Feisty Friendly” – May 25, 2025
- Episode 5, “The Bird Always Knows” – June 1, 2025
- Episode 6, “Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days” – June 8, 2025
- Episode 7, “Novi Dan, Novi Početak” – June 15, 2025
- Episode 8, “If History Were a Conflagration” – June 22, 2025 (Finale)
Where to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?
Fans of the original series have been waiting to witness the next chapter in the lives of Maggie and Negan, who have found themselves in the post-apocalyptic New York. They can tune in to AMC and AMC+ at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Sundays to watch their favourite horror series.
All the episodes of the previous seasons, as well as the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, are available on the platform's streaming service AMC+. Viewers can get an ad-supported monthly plan for $6.99. However, if you prefer an ad-free viewing experience, go for the $9.99 per month.
Another streaming option for watching the series is through Prime Video by adding AMC+ as a channel. The cost of this plan is the same as the platform's subscription plan.
What is The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 about?
A trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 was released on March 20, 2025. It showed a glimpse of the action that is going to take place in the post-apocalyptic New York City, ravaged by the dead. The tension would rise as new players enter the town with an ambition to gain prominence.
Here is the official synopsis by AMC:
"In Dead City, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) travel into a post-apocalyptic New York City, cut off from the mainland and infested with the dead and denizens who have made Manhattan their world "full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."
It continues,
"As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 and other such upcoming shows.