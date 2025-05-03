What time will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 be released on AMC? Release timings for all regions

The undead are returning to post-apocalyptic New York City in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, set two years after the first season wrapped up. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be returning as the duo Negan and Maggie, respectively, in another season set in Manhattan's undead hellscape.

During the final moments of season 1, it was clear that the fight wasn't over. Their story will continue with the growing war in New York in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, premiering on AMC and AMC+ at 9:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The new season teases to be more complicated and harrowing for the two characters.

The series, created by Eli Jorne, is the latest spinoff of the zombie-filled TV show. Besides Morgan and Cohen, several other cast members will return, including Zeljko Ivanek as The Croat and Lisa Emery as The Dama.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 release time for all regions

The highly anticipated The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will premiere this Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time (9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time). One episode will be released on that day, and the show will continue its weekly rollout with one episode every Sunday at the same timeslot the following week.

Please note that the release timings may vary from region to region. Take a look at the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the premiere episode arrives in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 3:00 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 5:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 7:00 pm Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 9:00 pm

While Dead City season 1 only had six episodes, the second season brings a total of eight episodes, released weekly until the finale on June 22, 2025.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is exclusively available to watch on AMC and AMC+. Every episode will air on the AMC channel for US audiences, while the AMC+ streaming service offers access to a wider audience outside the US, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

For those without access to the AMC channel on TV, AMC+ offers a subscription for as low as $6.99 per month for an ad-supported plan. Streaming without ads costs $9.99 per month, with more savings if paying for a one-year service upfront. AMC+ also offers content beyond AMC shows. It also gives subscribers access to acclaimed films from Shudder and IFC Films.

Is there a preview of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

AMC and The Walking Dead's official social media accounts shared the official trailer of the second season of Dead City in March, giving audiences the first glimpse of a war-torn, zombie-filled wasteland of Manhattan ahead of the release. As teased in the trailer and the trailer description, there are going to be "high-stakes battles and ruthless showdowns" in the city.

Besides fighting a common enemy, Dead City characters are also clashing over who gets to rule the city. In the released trailer, Negan is teased stepping into a leadership role for the Burazi and Maggie returning to Manhattan. It also features walkers, shots of the ruined city, a new zombie arena, a bear attack on Maggie, and Negan with his bat.

Towards the end of the 2-minute trailer, it teases Maggie and Negan's reunion, with the latter shocked that Maggie came back for him. Together, they have a lot of work to do, and it doesn't appear to be any easier than last season.

Catch the first episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

