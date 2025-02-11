"We have a bully": Richard Gere slams Trump while accepting Spain's top film honor

Veteran Hollywood actor Richard Gere made a statement against US President Donald Trump while receiving an honorary accolade at the 39th Goya Awards on February 8, 2025, in Granada, Spain. Gere addressed a gathering of filmmakers, actors, and industry experts after receiving the International Goya Award—a distinguished accolade recognizing his impact on films.

However, what began as a moment of acknowledgment swiftly evolved into a politically infused address that struck a chord beyond the realm of entertainment.

“I’m coming from a place now that we are in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully and a thug who is the president of the United States,” Gere proclaimed, with instant applause from the crowd.

The actor, recognized for his performances in Pretty Woman and Chicago, seized the chance to criticize Trump’s leadership, calling him a "bully and a thug." Gere also broadened his caution beyond the United States, calling for worldwide awareness against authoritarianism. His remarks elicited fervent applause from numerous members of the global community present at the event.

Richard Gere called Donald Trump a "bully and a thug"

Richard Gere accepts the International Goya Award on February 08 in Granada, Spain. (Image via Getty)

While addressing the audience in Granada, Spain, at the 39th Goya Awards on February 8, Richard Gere discussed the state of American politics as he called the US President "a bully and a thug."

The crowd subsequently erupted in applause, and Gere momentarily paused before continuing. As per The Hill on February 9, he added:

“But it's not just in the US. It's everywhere. Everywhere.”

Richard Gere then referenced a letter from a Hungarian citizen published in The New York Times on January 15, 2025, illustrating the gradual erosion of democracy and civil liberties in multiple nations. The actor emphasized the necessity of staying vigilant in the face of rising authoritarian tendencies worldwide, as he stated:

“Authoritarianism takes us all over. We have to be vigilant. We have to be alert. We have to be energetic. We have to be brave. We have to be courageous.”

He further urged people to take action beyond just political discourse, calling for a return to fundamental human values.

“And everyone who's watching this in the Spanish-speaking world and elsewhere, we have to be willing to stand up, tell the truth; be honest. And there's a place in all of our lives for basic kindness, for basic love and understanding and an embrace of each other.”

Richard Gere’s history of activism

American actor Richard Gere and wife Alejandra at the 2025 Goya Awards (Image via Getty)

This isn’t the first time Richard Gere has voiced strong political opinions. A dedicated human rights advocate, he co-founded Tibet House US and led the International Campaign for Tibet, which resulted in his permanent ban from China. He has also supported AIDS awareness and environmental causes, and he founded the Gere Foundation India Trust and the AIDS Care Home in India.

On January 21, 2025, Gere told ELLE España that moving to Spain with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their children made them "happier than ever." Furthermore, in an April 16, 2024 interview with Vanity Fair Spain, he explained that the move was to support his wife’s connection to her homeland after she spent years in the US.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers,” he said.

Speaking on the Today Show on November 20, 2024, he emphasized that the move would benefit their bilingual children and expose them to a culturally rich environment.

Richard Gere's speech at the Goya Awards reflects Hollywood's tradition of leveraging award ceremonies to spotlight social and political matters. Meanwhile, famous figures such as Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro have also condemned Trump, highlighting widespread worries regarding democracy and leadership.

Political discourse and more about the Goya Awards

Elon Musk at an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20 (Image via Getty)

Richard Gere’s comments come at a moment when prominent individuals such as Elon Musk are more actively participating in political conversations. While Gere leverages his influence in the entertainment industry to advocate for human rights and democracy, Musk, as a leading tech entrepreneur, frequently addresses governance and global politics both online as well as offline.

Musk, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, has often expressed bold views on governance, freedom of speech, and worldwide politics, especially regarding increasing authoritarianism and censorship.

Elon Musk has been an outspoken advocate for Donald Trump, restoring the president's X account following a public vote and frequently defending him from media criticism. Similarly, Richard Gere’s speech at the Goya Awards underscores the growing concerns among public figures about authoritarian trends worldwide.

Both figures, though from different industries, represent a larger discourse on political influence, the power of celebrity voices, and the responsibility of prominent individuals in shaping public debates on democracy and governance.

The Goya Awards, frequently seen as Spain’s version of the Oscars, honor outstanding filmmaking and offer a platform for artists to address social concerns. Throughout the years, the event has evolved into a venue for courageous political commentary, with previous winners and honorees tackling issues from human rights to governmental policies.

Meanwhile, Richard Gere’s speech at the event has ignited discussions across various media channels. Supporters commended his courage in addressing authoritarianism, while critics argue that entertainers should refrain from political discourse, maintaining that award ceremonies should remain apolitical.

Richard Gere’s speech at the Goya Awards serves as another reminder of how entertainment and politics often intertwine. Whether celebrated or criticized, his words have undeniably sparked debate on Donald Trump, authoritarianism, and the state of democracy worldwide.

As Gere continues his long-standing advocacy, his call for vigilance and kindness may resonate with many, whether they agree with his political views or not.

