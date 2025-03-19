"We just kept doing it"- When Robert De Niro made his feelings clear about Tribeca Festival

Robert De Niro once said that he and Jane Rosenthal, who started the Tribeca Film Festival together with Craig Hatkoff, weren't sure how the event would turn out but they "just kept on doing it" because it was getting positive reception year after year.

De Niro joined Jimmy Fallon on the May 15, 2024, episode of The Tonight Show in celebration of the 23 years of the Tribeca Film Festival. Recalling the first festival, which Fallon said that he attended and that he and the actor did a bit together, he asked De Niro if the original plan was to keep doing the event every year. The Intern actor replied:

"No, I mean, we didn't know how the event would turn out, and every year it would still be going strong, so we just kept doing it."

While he admitted that they hoped that the festival would be successful, Robert De Niro said that they had no idea that it would become "part of the city, part of the fabric of the city." But, it did, which he said was "great."

When Jimmy Fallon asked about the beginning of the festival, which was a few months after 9/11, Robert De Niro recalled how they started it, saying:

"We got it together in a few months, right after 9/11. Forgetting how many. It was four or five months. We whipped it into shape, got it going."

Robert De Niro's newest mafia drama, The Alto Knights, recently premiered in the US for Tribeca members

Robert De Niro returns to the big screen in the newest gangster film from Barry Levinson, The Alto Knights. The legendary actor stars in a double role as two rival mob bosses: Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, who are both real-life kingpins in the infamous Genovese crime family in New York.

During a video appearance on The Baltimore Banner's The Adam Jones Podcast in March 2023, Levinson teased what The Alto Knights is going to be about. He said that the story will feature "best friends who become mortal enemies."

Levison also shared praises for Robert De Niro's double-role in the mafia drama, saying:

"It's amazing. He's such an astounding actor. It was literally like two different people, like I was working with two different actors."

The movie is a reunion for De Niro and Levinson, who previously worked in a number of features, including What Just Happened, Sleeper, Wag the Dog, and The Wizard of Lies. It's also De Niro's reunion with screenwriter Nick Pileggi, whom he worked with in Goodfellas.

The Alto Knights had its US premiere on March 15, 2025, at the AMC Lincoln Square 13, with the Tribeca members among the first audiences as part of the membership program, per IndieWire.

The Tribeca Membership launched in March 2024 and hosts dozens of special and advanced movie screenings. Among the March 2025 slate of Tribeca Membership include The Parenting (March 11), Happy Face on March 18 at the Tribeca Film Center, and Bob Trevino Likes It on March 19 at LOOK Cinemas.

The Alto Knights will also be available for audiences to watch in movie theaters, starting on March 21, 2025. Besides De Niro, the gangster movie also stars Kathrine Narducci as Genovese's wife Anna, Debra Messing as Costello's wife Bobbie, and Cosmo Jarvis.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new move releases as 2025 progresses.

