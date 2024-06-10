What is Billy Crudup's net worth in 2024? Exploring his fortune as the actor and Naomi Watts have their second marriage ceremony

American actor Billy Crudup recently celebrated tying the knot with his wife Naomi Watts in front of family and friends in a second wedding ceremony in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 55-year-old has accumulated a wealth of $8 million from his decades-long acting career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. On June 8, 2024, the couple got married a second time as their photographer Ben Watts, Naomi's brother, confirmed the news through an Instagram post. He captioned the picture:

"Off they go Naomi x Billy x family #benwatts #scrapbooking"

Crudup and Naomi got married for the first time in a New York City courthouse ceremony in June 2023.

Billy Crudup has a net worth of $8 million

Billy Crudup was born on July 8, 1968, in Manhasset, New York to parents Thomas and Georgann. He attended the Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he joined the acting company LAB! Theatre.

In 1994, he attended the graduate acting program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and got his MFA.

Billy Crudup first met Naomi Watts on November 9, 2009, as the pair co-starred in the thriller, Gypsy. The couple also performed in the 24-Hour Plays for a Broadway benefit in 2009.

They got married in June 2023 and had a second ceremony on June 8, 2024.

Naomi's brother, Ben, also shared a video of the guests, including Justin Theroux, during the reception. In one part of the clip, Naomi and Billy stood in front of their guests holding hands, while Watts shared:

"This is a reminder of what life's about. The affirmation of love..one of the simplest things but of most importance."

Crudup began his movie career in 1996, in a feature film legal crime drama called Sleepers and also appeared in the musical comedy Everyone Says I Love You.

The actor has also starred in several other movies including Almost Famous, The Good Shepherd, Mission: Impossible III, Dedication, and more.

Billy Crudup also dabbled in the television industry, first appearing in the HBO television film Too Big to Fail in 2011, portraying the role of former US Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner. The star also worked on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

He gained significant success from the series, winning a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, and two Critics' Choice Television Awards in 2020 and 2023.

The actor gained experience in theatre with his first project America Dreaming at the Vineyard Theatre in 1994. Billy Crudup also appeared in shows like Arcadia, Bus Stop, The Three Sisters, and Oedipus.

He has earned four Tony Award nominations in his career and won once for Best Featured Actor in a Play with the show, The Coast of Utopia.

Crudup began dating actress Mary-Louise Parker in 2006 and the two broke up in 2003. The couple share a son named William Atticus Parker, who was born in 2004.

Meanwhile, Naomi Watts shares two children, Sasha and Kai, from a former relationship with Liev Schreiber.