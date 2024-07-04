What disease does Christina Applegate have? Actress wants to "do shots with Cher" as one of her life goals

American actress Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021. The actress has been vocal about her struggle with the disease and also has a podcast called MeSsy, alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler wherein they talk about their life with MS.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post dated July 3, 2024, Christina mentioned that there are things she wants to do with the days that she has left in life. The post mentioned:

"I want to work with Shirley MacLaine And do shots with cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying."

As per the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis potentially disables the brain and spinal cord comprising the central nervous system. In MS, the protective cover of the nerve fibers is attacked by the immune system, causing communication issues between the brain and the rest of the body.

The disease can also cause deterioration or permanent damage to the nerve fibers. Symptoms of MS vary among individuals depending on nerve damage. Treatments can help manage attacks, slow disease progression, and relieve symptoms, but there is no cure for multiple sclerosis.

"No, I’m not sitting here on suicide watch, OK?" - Christina Applegate clarifies her previous statement about not enjoying living

In an episode of the MeSsy podcast which aired on June 4, 2024, Christina Applegate mentioned that she doesn't enjoy living and that she doesn't enjoy things anymore. Talking to co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the Dead To Me actress stated that she was facing a "real, screw it all depression". Christina mentioned:

"Like, a real depression, where it’s kind of scaring me too a little bit because it feels really fatalistic, it feels really ‘end of.'"

She also revealed that she is trapped in darkness and hasn't felt the same in "20-something years". In the early June episode of the podcast, the actress also mentioned that she booked an appointment with a therapist which was a big thing for her to do.

Christina Applegate shared that the reason she avoided therapy was her fear of not being able to end crying once she started.

That particular episode of the MeSsy podcast garnered a lot of media and fan attention, leading to speculations that Christina was suffering a lot. The actress also received messages from people expressing concern for her.

In another episode of the podcast on June 11, 2024, Christina Applegate cleared the air about her statement about not enjoying life. She stated:

“I was talking about some dark stuff I was thinking and feeling… this is our safe place to get those things out because when we hold things in, we give them power.”

She stated that there is a lot of shame that people feel when going through mental health issues, hence what she said was a moment, thought, and a feeling. She further added:

“By making such a big deal about it, you’re making other people think, ‘Oh, shit, I can’t talk about this.’ And that is not OK with me. It’s important to be able to say these things. And, no, I’m not sitting here on suicide watch, OK? I am not. Nor have I ever been.”

In other news, a recent episode of the MeSsy podcast on June 25, 2024, featured Christina Applegate's 13-year-old daughter Sadie as the guest. In the episode, Sadie shared that she was diagnosed with POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) which is a medical condition affecting blood flow.

Through her constant advocacy about MS, Christina Applegate has created a lot of awareness about how it is to live with the disease.

