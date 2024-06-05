 What happened to Christina Applegate's health? Actress says she is in "depression right now" after MS diagnosis

Dead To Me actress Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 and has always been vocal about her battle with the disease. In the recent episode of the MeSsy podcast alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress shared her struggles battling MS.

Talking to the podcast, Christina Applegate mentioned:

"I'm in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt that for years, Like a real, f**k it all depression where it's kind of scaring me to a little bit because it feels really fatalistic."

She also described feeling like she was trapped in darkness and hadn't felt this way in 20 years.

According to Only My Health, multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder that targets the central nervous system, which consists of the brain and spinal cord. As per the Mayo Clinic, the disorder can create communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body and result in permanent damage to the nerve fibres.

"I don't enjoy living": Christina Applegate talks about living with MS in MeSsy podcast episode

Christina Applegate started the MeSsy podcast with The Sopranos fame Jamie-Lynn Sigler who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 22 years ago. The podcast premiered on March 19, 2024 and revolves around discussions about the disorder and other topics.

The latest MeSsy podcast episode was filmed after Christina made an appearance at the Emmy Awards, where she received a standing ovation from the audience. However, the Vacation actress shared that it was the hardest day of her life and that she slept for two days after the same. Commenting on her battle with the disorder amidst her latest Emmy appearance, Christina Applegate stated:

"This is being really honest.... I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore."

Moreover, the actress also talked about being reluctant to seek therapy since the time she was diagnosed with MS while filming the finale of Dead to Me. She told Jamie-Lynn Sigler:

"I have avoided therapy since I've been diagnosed because I'm so afraid to start crying and that I'm not going to be able to end crying."

Christina also mentioned that she's so afraid that her "floodgates" will open and won't stop and that she will get in touch with her longtime therapist. Jamie-Lynn Sigler was seen comforting the Bad Moms actress throughout the podcast.

While Christina Applegate talks about her MS diagnosis and battling the disorder on her podcast, she also shares her experience in interviews. In an interview with Robin Roberts on ABC dated March 11 2024, the Hall Pass actress talked about isolating herself and stated that she won't be putting a time stamp on grieving her diagnosis. She also said that there will never be a day when she wakes up thinking "This is awesome," because she's reminded of having MS every day.

In another interview called Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padma dated March 25, 2024, the actress discussed her MS condition in detail, mentioning she has 30 lesions on her brain. Christina also went on to call her disorder "the worst thing" that has ever happened to her.

The 52-year-old actress shared in the April'24 episode of the MeSsy podcast that her MS was in relapse and described the pain in her legs.

Christina Applegate always mentions a health update and raw feelings about her condition since the time of her diagnosis, which makes her appreciated and supported by fans.