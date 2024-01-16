Christina Applegate's disease made a splash in 2021 when the actor revealed her condition first time publicly.

The actor went on to joke about her medical condition during the 75th Emmy Award 2024. While the audience gave Christina a standing ovation, the actor spoke about her issues with humor. She graced the show as a guest to hand over the first award of the evening.

The event on Monday, January 15, at 8 pm ET, was telecast live on Fox. The 75th Emmy Award 2024 was held to honor artists and shows during the 2022-23 period.

Its September 2023 schedule was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Each Emmy Awards event announces the best series, directors, writers, actors and supporting actors in various categories of shows and movies on television.

What is the official term for Christina Applegate's disease?

Christina was last seen in Netflix's Dead To Me

Actor Christina Applegate is suffering from multiple sclerosis. As mentioned before, the actor first made her condition public in 2021, and her fans refer to it as Christina Applegate's disease.

As per Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis, often termed by the acronym MS, is a debilitating disease that affects the spinal cord and the brain. MS destroys the nerve fibres disrupting the communication between the brain and the rest of the body.

Christina Applegate's disease has permanently damaged and deteriorated the nerve fibres in her body. As per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Christina Applegate's disease, or MS, affects 2.3 million people globally. The US alone has almost 1 million sufferers under the age of 18.

Christina Applegate's disease: How the actor joked about her condition

As the actor walked onto the stage during the Emmy Award event on January 15, 2024, the audience gave her a standing ovation while her colleagues loudly cheered.

The actor, who used a cane as host Anthony Anderson helped her, appeared emotional at receiving the grand welcome. However, the brave artist has not lost her sense of humor.

While she thanked the audience, she also joked about her body not being on Ozempic, a wonder drug touted to help with fitness. On a funny note, she said:

“You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up, it’s fine, OK. Body not by Ozempic.”

She noted the crowd listing some of her work as she expressed contentment over playing flawed, funny and complex characters.

“Some of you may know me as Kelly Bundy from Married With Children or Samantha from Samantha Who, or probably, maybe my last job: Jen Harding from Dead To Me.”

She continued regaling about her early career.

“But few of you probably know me from (my) debut – I’m gonna cry more than I’ve been crying – Baby Burt Grizzell on Days of Our Lives. It was really a breakout.”

Christina Applegate's disease affected her work

Expand Tweet

While shooting Dead To Me, in 2021, Christina began having tremors and pain in her legs. She took an initial break following her diagnosis.

She wrote in a tweet in 2021:

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

Although Christina Applegate's disease left her with debilitating pain, the actor insisted on completing the remaining part of the Netflix series Dead To Me.

As she had to rely on others, she let the production team know about her condition and what she couldn’t do. Though she had to work harder than before, she praised the crew led by showrunner Liz Feldman, telling The Times.

“I was a wreck every day, but most of the wreck would take place in my trailer by myself.”

Christina has been working since very young (Image via IMDb, ABC and Netflix)

The actor has been nominated eight times for Emmy Awards and won it in 2003 for her guest role as Rachel Green’s sister in Friends.

While Netflix’s Dead To Me wrapped its third and final season, she has been living a more private life.