Christina Applegate health update: Actress may quit acting to deal with multiple sclerosis

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the amazing actress Christina Applegate got real about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) and how she's thinking about cutting back on her on-camera gigs.

Applegate's honesty gives us a real understanding of how MS can seriously mess with your career goals and personal life. Dealing with multiple sclerosis is like fighting a never-ending boss battle.

It's a harsh neurodegenerative disease that throws major challenges your way. Applegate's decision to openly discuss her journey shines a much-needed spotlight on the often-overlooked repercussions that the condition can have on various aspects of one's life. That includes career choices and pursuit of personal fulfillment

Christina Applegate's health struggles and battle with multiple sclerosis

MS is a chronic disease that impacts the central nervous system. Christina Applegate, who shared about her diagnosis in 2021, spoke about her everyday battles of dealing with MS.

The symptoms can be many, like feeling tired all the time, having numbness, dealing with pain, memory problems, and even going blind or getting paralyzed.

All of that can make it a real struggle to do regular stuff and even basic tasks, like taking a shower, can feel scary and risky.

"There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things—you can't do that anymore"

Christina Applegate's health journey has made her think about her acting choices. Dealing with MS's unpredictability and how it messes with her balance, she's now thinking about stepping away from the camera.

Moreover, with a weak immune system, she's not trying to be around big crowds and is keeping her socializing and interactions limited.

"I also don't like a lot of stimulation of my nervous system because it can be too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet as possible," she said.

During the filming of the third and final season of the hit show "Dead to Me" in 2021, Christina Applegate found out she had MS, and it was a rough time for her. However, even with all the struggles, she values the memories and tight bonds she formed with her co-stars.

Now that the show's wrapped up, Applegate feels a weight off her shoulders, as she doesn't have to deal with the draining long work hours and physical demands anymore.

Although there isn't a cure for MS, there are options when it comes to treatment

The goal is to get a grip on the symptoms and slow down how the disease plays out.

Individuals with MS can try different things, like anti-inflammatory medicine, plasma treatments and disease-modifying therapies, all while working with their healthcare providers.

Selma Blair, the actress from the movie "The Sweetest Thing," gets where Applegate is coming from with her fight against MS.

Blair had got diagnosed with MS in 2018 and knows firsthand the struggles that come with the disease. Both actresses aren't afraid to speak up and be advocates about the real challenges that come with MS.

While Christina Applegate is thinking about stepping back from on-camera gigs, it's important to recognize that her journey is relatable to so many people living with chronic illnesses.

Dealing with MS on a daily can feel overwhelming, but there's always hope, and ongoing research to make treatment options better and improve the quality of life for those going through it.