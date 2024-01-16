Christina Applegate steals the spotlight with a standing ovation-worthy award presentation at the Emmys

The 2023 Emmy Awards got an unexpected and heartwarming surprise when Christina Applegate, the famous actress from Netflix's Dead to Me and Married With Children, came up on stage to hand out a prestigious award.

Even though she was dealing with the difficulties of multiple sclerosis (MS), Applegate's comeback got a standing ovation, showing off her strength and humor.

During the 75th Emmys on Fox, Christina Applegate's unexpected appearance left audiences and viewers equally delighted. As per Variety, she presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to Ayo Edebiri, for her performance in The Bear.

Christina Applegate makes rare appearance at the 75th Emmy Awards

When Applegate walked into the auditorium, the audience went wild and gave her a big round of applause, leaving her teary-eyed.

Applegate has been dealing with multiple sclerosis (MS), which she revealed last August, and she hasn't been in the public eye much lately. However, she did make a few appearances last year to promote her popular Netflix comedy series.

While presenting the award, she expressed her gratitude to the enthusiastic applause. Humorously, she added:

"Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine…Body not by Ozempic. Okay, let’s go."

Applegate also quipped:

"We don't have to applaud every time I do something."

In a laid-back chat with Variety last year, Applegate opened up about the struggles of shooting Dead to Me while dealing with MS and getting around the set in a wheelchair. She talked about how tough it was to see herself struggling on screen and how the lack of activity and meds affected her looks and confidence.

Christina Applegate's stunning fashion choices made waves at the Emmys

Applegate rocked the Emmy Awards, looking stunning in a cranberry velvet gown by Christian Siriano, who spoke highly of her, saying that MS is a "nasty disease" and she's a true inspiration.

Even though she's dealing with health issues, Applegate is still up for best actress in a comedy series for her part in Dead to Me.

The last time fans saw her on the red carpet was at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she and her teenage daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, rocked matching outfits.

The impact of Christina Applegate's return to the public eye

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Applegate said she wasn't sure about coming back to on-screen work because of the physical limitations caused by her condition, saying:

"“I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voice-over stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working."

