Reports emerged of The Good Place star Manny Jacinto being cast as Lindsay Lohan's love interest for the Freaky Friday sequel and fans are excited. In a June 14 article, Deadline reported that Manny Jacinto, currently playing Qmir in The Acolyte, was in talks to work alongside Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on Freaky Friday 2.

On June 28, the X account Film Updates claimed the actor was going to play Lohan's love interest in the movie. However, there has been no official confirmation from Disney, who helms the project, regarding the casting of Jacinto.

Fans were happy as soon as they caught wind of Jacinto potentially being involved in the project. Here are a few X reactions:

"Oh if I wasn't invested before I'm sold now," said one user.

"MANNY JACINTO FINALLY GETTING THE ROLES HE DESERVES LET'S F**KIN GOOOO," said another user.

"FINALLY. FINALLY. HES IN A ROMANTIC COMEDY GIVE IT TO ME NOWWEWWWWWWW," said another user.

"He should play my love interest in real life," said another X user.

Rising to fame as a lighthearted character named Jason Mendoza on The Good Place, Jacinto has recently landed a spur of prominent roles in The Acolyte, Top Gun: Maverick, Bad Times at the El Royale, and I Want You Back.

"how are some of you only just now realizing how hot manny jacinto is," said one user.

"So excited for him to slay in Freaky Friday 2 after seeing him in The Acolyte!" noted another user.

"My man keeps growing as an actor," said another user.

"the manny jacinto renaissance we love to see it," said another user.

As the Manny Jacinto rumors strengthen, Lindsay Lohan welcomes fans to a "freakier" Friday

In an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, June 7, Lindsay Lohan opened up about the sequel to her 2003 movie. The actress revealed she was having a great time filming the sequel. As per Collider, the actress said:

"It's much freakier than you would expect. There's been a lot of love, a lot of fun, and a lot of laughs on set. It's been a great experience. I can't say much [about the plot] but I am taking guitar lessons and I do have a daughter in the movie."

The actress touched upon the bond she shared with her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. Lohan explained the duo stayed in touch with each other over the years. She elaborated:

"They always say like when you have a best friend or someone you were really close with. If you cannot see them for years and years but when you see them again it's like you never separated."

Walt Disney Studios took to Instagram on Monday, June 24 to announce that filming for Freaky Friday 2 had officially begun. The studio shared a picture of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan holding hands. As per Disney, the movie will come out in 2025.