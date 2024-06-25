“THIS is what millennials want” — Freaky Friday fans in frenzy as Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan pose from the set of upcoming sequel

The sequel to the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, has officially begun production. The Walt Disney Company announced in a press release on June 24 that Curtis and Lohan had started filming a Freaky Friday sequel. They are reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, the mother-daughter pair who switched bodies in the 2003 comedy.

Additionally, Walt Disney Studios shared a photo on X showing Lohan and Curtis holding hands on the set of the film. In the picture, Curtis is seen playfully sticking out her tongue and raising her palm in a "rock on" motion while the two are sitting outside their vans.

One X user reacted:

"See THIS is what millennials want. We don’t want remakes with new people we have never heard of. Give us sequels with the OGs. Tysm."

Other reactions poured in on X:

"Screaming… That’s exactly what i NEED in 2024," another fan wrote.

"WERE SO BACK," one person reacted.

Fans of the original movie expressed their excitement too:

"I’m sooo excited for this sequel," another fan wrote.

"Can't wait !!!!! Freaky Friday is so hilarious !! I love this movie !!!!!" another X user said.

Freaky Friday sequel is returning with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Freaky Friday's sequel filming started on June 24 in Los Angeles, reuniting Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis once more.

Walt Disney Studios shared a photo on X showing the actresses seated together. Disney also released a behind-the-scenes video featuring Curtis and Lohan having fun together as they pose for pictures.

Talking about the project, Lindsay Lohan told News 24 that she is committed to the much-awaited Disney movie. The actress said:

"I don't want to say too much.”

She further added that she is excited to collaborate with Jamie Lee Curtis once more and see the extent to which they can push it.

In a previous interview with People Magazine in March, Lohan shared her joy about the sequel's development and expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Curtis again.

Lindsay further added:

"We talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

As the news of the sequel spreads, fans have taken to social media platforms to express their enthusiasm and nostalgia.

Additionally, along with veteran actors Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, new actors including Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be portraying their respective characters.

Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucille Soong, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, and Rosalind Chao are also returning to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Disney has officially confirmed that Freaky Friday 2 will hit theaters in 2025. However, the studio has not yet revealed any information regarding the plot of the comedy sequel of its 2003 hit predecessor.