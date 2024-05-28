"Training for the sequel imagine"— Fans rave over Corbin Bleu showing off his Double Dutch skills 17 years after 'Jump In!' release

Corbin Bleu is once again wowing fans with his Double Dutch skills. The actor rose to prominence after his performance in the 2007 Disney movie Jump In! which featured his incredible Double Dutch. On Sunday, May 26, the 35-year-old actor took to social media to share a video of him performing the iconic move once again around 17 years after Jump In! was released.

The video featured two of Bleu's friends swishing the skipping rope in the middle of a New York City street as the actor performed the Double Dutch with ease. The video also featured the actor's iconic song from Jump In!, Push It to the Limit. The actor filmed the video while in between performances for the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors which he stars in.

Bleu captioned his post—

"Double Dutch in between shows outside of our theatre! My @littleshopnyc family knows how to bring the community together! Can’t believe it’s been almost 20 years since I’ve done this 🤯"

On Instagram, Bleau's video amassed over 10 million views, at the time of writing this article. Social media users were ecstatic at seeing Corbin Bleu do what he did best while portraying the character of Izzy Daniels in Jump In! The massive amount of positive reactions Corbin got for the video confirmed the huge number of committed fans of Jump In! and Bleau there are.

Netizens called Bleau's new video "legendary" and couldn't believe that the actor still "got it" after all these years. A few users took Corbin Bleau's video as a reminder to watch Jump In! and High School Musical once again. Others hoped that he was training for a sequel.

Here are a few reactions from X to Jump In! star Corbin Bleu's viral Double Dutch video:

"Training for the sequel imagine", said one X user.

"you just had to be there to understand how legendary this video is", a second user added.

"Corbin Bleu showing off his Double Dutch skills after 17 years since 'Jump In!' is incredible. Still got it, indeed!", a third user noted.

"He's so hot for this. That shows how committed he is omg. Dude forever got the skill", a fourth X user said.

"That is pretty impressive. I'm not gonna lie", another X user thought.

"Can’t believe he still got it 😁🤟🤟", commented an X user.

"OH KING THEY COULD NEVER MAKE ME HATE YOU ‼️", gushed one particular X user.

"I’m literally going to watch this movie rn thanks for the reminder 😁", said yet another X user.

Jump In! starred a young Corbin Bleu and Keke Palmer

Disney's 2007 film Jump In! became a cult classic among the kids of the early 2000s alongside the High School Musical film series. Quite surprisingly Corbin Bleu was a part of both. Jump In! helped solidify the careers of both Corbin and Nope star Keke Palmer.

The film saw Bleau play Izzy Daniels, a young aspiring Brooklyn boxer who had his mind set on winning the Golden Gloves in a boxing tournament, thereby following in the footsteps of his coach and father Kenneth Daniels. However, the boxer expresses an interest in the Double Dutch regional competition after watching his neighbor Mary's (Keke Palmer) team perform.

Due to a series of events, Izzy—who excels at double jumping—replaces a member of Mary's team, the Joy Jumpers, subsequently known as The Hot Chilli Steppers, to assist them in competing in the city finals. The rest of the movie follows Corbin Bleu's Izzy as he intensely tries juggling double Jumping, boxing, and his father.

The movie, which racked up an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 63% is available for streaming on Disney+.