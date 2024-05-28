Moana 2 drops first poster, reveals trailer release date

The highly anticipated follow-up to Disney's Moana, one of the most loved animated movies, Moana 2, is all set to debut in theaters on November 27, 2024. The film released a poster on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse at the exciting sequel.

Along with the poster, it was also announced that the first trailer for Moana 2 will drop on May 29, 2024. The trailer is expected to transport viewers to the seas of Oceania, alongside the talented cast, which includes Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana.

Johnson shared the poster and trailer release date on social media on May 28 and wrote:

"The ocean is calling her back. Experience the new trailer for Disney’s #Moana2 tomorrow and see the movie only in theaters November 27, 2024!"

What is Moana 2 all about?

Though not much information is available about the sequel of the Disney film, it is set to continue the story of Maui and Moana, whose pairing yielded brilliant results in the original film.

The poster of the upcoming film shared online featured the titular Disney princess in the background as a hook and an oar seemingly created the number 2. In Moana 2, the much-loved character will go on an adventure to the far seas of Oceania. She will have to overcome new obstacles and tackle new dangers on her way as she looks for people beyond the shores of Motunui.

The official logline for the movie reads:

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new epic animated musical, Moana 2, three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

This hints at some captivating storylines, more music, and stunning visuals, things that made the original film such a huge hit. Even now, Moana remains one of Disney's best-rated movies as it holds a 95% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Interestingly, this sequel was initially not supposed to be a film. It was meant to be a series for Disney+, as per Variety. However, it was confirmed earlier this year that the title would be released as a feature film, and the release date for the same was announced as well.

The team behind Moana 2

The second film in the franchise will be helmed by debutant David G. Derrick. and the producing crew will include Osnat Shurer, who was also part of the team behind the original Moana.

While the rest of the cast has not been confirmed as of this writing, Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will reprise their roles in the upcoming film. Songwriters and music composers Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa'i will both return alongside Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear as additional songwriters.

However, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who made headlines with the release of the first film, will not join the crew this time around.

The trailer, which is set to release tomorrow, will give fans additional information about the plot and cast of the film.

Moana 2 will premiere theatrically on November 27, 2024.