5 films about iconic bands like The Beach Boys on Disney+

Premiering today on Disney+, The Beach Boys movie is the perfect watch for fans who grew up listening to the music of the iconic band. Formed in 1961, The Beach Boys made waves for their catchy tunes and melodious harmonies. Although there have been changes in the lineup over the years, the band continues to be active. Apart from fans of the classic boy band, music lovers will also get to see a whole new side of the band in this documentary.

Directors Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny put a lot of focus on the music-making process of the band as they came to be known as innovators back in the day. In addition to that, The Beach Boys also offers an intimate behind-the-stage look at the crew members who had to face their share of challenges on their path to the top.

Like The Beach Boys, there have been other all-male bands who have achieved similar levels of fame and success. This list contains some handpicked movies about such iconic bands that music lovers should not miss out on.

1) Let It Be (1970)

In terms of presentation, Let It Be by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, is different from The Beach Boys as it doesn't have any interviews or narration. However, the core idea of capturing the process behind iconic songs that have enthralled generations is pretty much the same.

In Let It Be, fans get to see the Beatles engage in recordings and discussions as they put together their twelfth and final studio album. It also includes footage of the iconic rooftop concert, which was the final time the band performed together in public. Although the Beatles did end up disbanding, unlike The Beach Boys, this film captured the timeless legacy that the four members created together.

Where to watch: This 4K version of the music documentary is available for streaming on Disney+.

2) One Direction: This is Us (2013)

The Beach Boys amassed a huge fan following back in the day, something that the British boy band, One Direction, can also attest to. Music lovers started paying attention to Niall, Liam, Harry, Louis, and Zayn when they appeared on singing reality show The X Factor. But things moved into high gear after they signed to Simon Cowell's record label.

Similar to the way The Beach Boys captures the iconic band's rise to fame, this 3-D documentary captures the impact One Direction's music had on young fans and how they came to be one of the best-selling boy groups of all time. The immersive concert footage from the Take Me Home Tour will make fans feel like they are actually watching the band perform live in person.

Where to watch: Fans of the band can watch this film on Apple TV, Prime Video and Netflix.

3) Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of (2015)

For long-running bands like The Beach Boys, it is obvious to have several ups and downs, all of which are candidly portrayed in the new documentary. Another iconic band that has had its own share of good and bad times is Backstreets Boys. Like The Beach Boys, Show 'Em What You're Made Of also offers a realistic look at how the band has continued to persevere despite the many obstacles.

The heartwarming documentary by Stephen Kijak takes an intimate look at the five members who come together to work on their 20th-anniversary album. The members reminisce about their early days before achieving global stardom and share their resolve to continue pursuing music despite maturing beyond their boy band days.

Where to watch: Music lovers can stream this documentary on Prime Video.

4) Chasing Happiness (2019)

One of the biggest takeaways from The Beach Boys is the sense of brotherhood among its members which played a big role in their success. Likewise, Chasing Happiness by John Lloyd Taylor also celebrates the strong bonds between the brothers and band members namely Kevin, Joe, and Nick, famously known as the Jonas Brothers.

The inspiring movie chronicles how three brothers from a humble background became one of the most well-known bands in the world. Chasing Happiness also showcases how all three of them were able to find personal happiness and victories outside the band.

Where to watch: This documentary is available for streaming on Prime Video.

5) Break the Silence: The Movie (2020)

When it comes to setting new music trends, South Korean boy band BTS, like The Beach Boys, has set the bar high enough to get noticed by people around the world. In this documentary, director Jun-Soo Park throws light on the lesser-known side of the members, their strengths and vulnerabilities, and life on the road as they perform at multiple locations for the Love Yourself World Tour.

Similar to The Beach Boys, Break the Silence gives fans an opportunity to connect better with the off-stage personalities of their favourite musicians. BTS has come to be known for their energetic live performances which is why it is only natural for this documentary to share behind-the-scenes moments highlighting the efforts and sacrifices made by the band.

Where to watch: BTS fans can watch this documentary on Plex.

Cinephiles who enjoy music movies like The Beach Boys should make a point to watch these quality titles that capture the innate ability of good music to bring people together from all walks of life.