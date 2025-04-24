What is Guardians of the Galapagos all about? Everything to know

The Disneynature documentary Guardians of the Galapagos, about the unique ecosystem of sea lions on the Galapagos Islands, offers wildlife enthusiasts a peek into the life and evolution of the giant creatures. Narrated by Emmy winner Blair Underwood, the Guardians is a behind-the-scenes look at the documentary film crew as they make their journey through the during the fiming of the Sea Lions of the Galapagos, which shows the life of a sea lion pup named Leo.

The Disneynature special was released on April 22, 2025, on Disney+ for viewers in the United States. The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"In their quest to relay the story of a young sea lion pup named Leo, the Disneynature team battles seasickness, searing heat and extreme diving conditions. Their efforts, however, are rewarded, capturing rarely seen sea lion behaviors--from playful pups and surfing teenagers to adult bulls hunting gigantic yellowfin tuna."

Is Guardians of the Galapagos connected to Sea Lions of the Galapagos?

The Disneynature documentary Guardians of the Galapagos takes viewers on an immersive experience as it follows the filming crew as they take outtakes of the baby sea lion Leo. The film, made with showreels from behind the scenes of Sea Lions of the Galapagos, was released simultaneously on Earth Day, April 22, 2025.

The documentaries depict the sea lion pup, Leo, as he learns to go through life alongside his mother, Luna. As the director of Sea Lions of the Galapagos, Hugh Wilson, speaks to ABC and Disney, he shares about the filmmaking process and the star of the show, saying,

"It was crucial for our story that Leo was an adventurer, and when the team encountered one particular pup, we knew we had our star. Regularly supplied with lots of milk by his devoted mum, Luna, Leo was full of energy and keen to make his mark on the world. Full of character from day one, he was constantly up to no good—getting into sticky situations."

The filming crew follows Leo as he grows up in the colony, taking timely swimming lessons and learning fishing techniques. Leo goes through the motions before he ventures out into the vastness of the archipelago, where it is his life's mission to find his place in the community as a male sea lion.

During his growing years, Leo faces obstacles such as sea snakes, Galapagos sharks, marine iguanas, and yellowfin tuna. While Sea Lions of the Galapagos takes viewers on a journey through Leo's life, the Guardians of the Galapagos looks into the inspirational journey that led the crew to Leo. According to ABC's account, the Disneynature team fights personal battles and ill health through the shoot.

The Guardians of Galapagos shows how the filming crew was subjected to conditions of seasickness, extreme diving conditions, and high temperatures. The movie focuses on the ever-changing climatic conditions that put the archipelago at risk and thereby showcases the conservation efforts by the growing community of champions.

The movie has been co-directed by Tash Filer, Hugh Wilson (Our Planet), and Keith Scholey (African Cats). The production has been taken care of by the directors and Roy Conli from Tangled (2010) fame.

Catch Guardians of the Galapagos and Sea Lions of the Galapagos on Disney+, as the documentaries have been streaming since April 22, 2025.

