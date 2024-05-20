What is Kevin Costner's net worth in 2024? Details explored as actor bags Order Of Arts and Letter at Cannes

Kevin Costner premiered the first chapter of his two-part epic Western film Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024. The film received a rapturous response at Cannes as the attendees gave Kevin Costner a seven-minute standing ovation.

A teary-eyed Costner was grateful to the film fraternity and exclaimed that he would never forget the moment. To add to the achievement, Costner was also awarded the prestigious Order of Arts and Letter by the French Culture Minister, Rachida Dati. The French Minister of Culture presents the Order of Arts and Letter (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in French) to honor an individual's contribution to the arts, literature, or the propagation of these fields.

The positive response to his film Horizon: An American Saga was a massive win for Kevin Costner, as it was his passion project. He invested $20 million of his own money apart from taking out a loan on his Santa Barbara house to produce the film. However, Costner still boasts an impressive net worth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at around $250 million.

What is Kevin Costner's net worth in 2024?

Costner boasts a massive net worth of around a quarter of a billion dollars (Image via Getty)

Kevin Costner has an impressive net worth of $250 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. The veteran actor has been active since the 1980s and cemented his position in Hollywood as one of the best Western and action directors and actors.

A large part of his net worth owes to his earnings as an actor. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the world when he starred in cult favorite films, like Dances With Wolves (1990) and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991). Costner directed and acted in Dances With Wolves, earning him around $50 million in 1991. As per Cosmopolitan, the actor earned a staggering $40 million for his role in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and the same amount for his role in Waterworld (1995).

Costner was the star of one of the most loved Western series on television called Yellowstone. The show ran for five seasons and achieved immense success critically and commercially. As per Puck, Kevin Costner earned around $500,000 per episode when the series premiered in 2018. However, Costner's fees rose substantially as the series garnered more attraction. As per Variety, Costner earned around $1.3 million per episode.

Costner's net worth is not only attributed to his earnings as an actor and director, but he also owns an array of properties. As per Cosmopolitan, he owns a massive property in California worth $145 million (equipped with a baseball field!). He owns another estate in Aspen, which he reportedly rents out for more than $30,000 per night. He even owns properties in California (one of which he mortgaged to finance Horizon: An American Saga).

Kevin Costner has had to pay two hefty divorce settlements

Costner with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner (Image via Getty)

Kevin Costner is one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood. However, he has had to pay massive divorce settlements twice. Costner was married to his college sweetheart, Cindy Silva, from 1978 to 1994. He had to pay a settlement of $80 million to her during their divorce.

Costner eventually married Christine Baumgartner in 2004 and stayed married for almost two decades before divorcing in 2024. The L.A. Times reported that Costner has to pay her $63,000 monthly as child support. During the divorce proceedings, Baumgartner stated that Costner earned around $19.5 million in 2022, and initially demanded a child support amount of $250,000 per month.

Kevin Costner has gained massive acclaim for his upcoming film Horizon: An American Saga. The first part is scheduled for release across theaters on June 28, 2024. The second part will premiere in theaters on August 16, 2024.

