What role did Susan Buckner play in Grease? Actress passes away at 72

Susan Buckner, the American actress famous for her role as the "bubbly" cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 musical comedy Grease, has passed away at the age of 72.

Buckner’s character was the Rydell High friend of Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy, the female protagonist of the movie. The family's publicist Melissa Berthier, gave a statement to media outlets on May 7, 2024, that the actress died on May 2. She said—

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the movie-going public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical Grease Rest in peace Susan. Your talent, spirit, and infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever."

No cause of death has been released to the public as of yet.

Susan Buckner was born on January 28, 1952, in Seattle, Washington, United States. She gained popularity participating on the pageant circuit as she won Miss Washington in 1971. The actress then represented the capital state at the Miss America competition the following year.

She reached up to the top 10 in the Miss America 1972 pageant tying for first in the swimsuit preliminary. However, Buckner could not win the title that was ultimately won by Miss Ohio Laurel Lea Schaefer.

Susan Buckner's daughter, Samantha Mansfield, spoke to People about their mother-daughter relationship, after the actress passed on May 2, 2024. Samantha said—

"She was magic. She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day. I was lucky I had such a lighting rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel."

Susan Buckner moved on from her pageant experience into the show business industry with various supporting roles in television, stage, and film. However, the actress is most famous for her role as high school cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 summer blockbuster Grease.

The supporting role was played alongside the late Olivia Newton-John as her friend. One of her most remembered dialogues was a cheer for the fictional Rydell High School, that went,

"Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for Old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go, Rydell, fight, fight, fight!"

Grease is a greatly celebrated project that was the top-grossing film of 1978 with $132.4 million at the Box Office. The movie's song list made four of the Top 5 singles, at the time. The soundtrack has earned an Album of the Year Grammy nomination and also sold about 8 million units in the United States.

Susan Buckner also played other roles early on in her career, becoming one of The Golddiggers, an all-female singing and dancing group featured on The Dean Martin Show. She made appearances on The Mac Davis Show, and Sonny and Cher. The actress was also part of The Krofftettes who showed the audiences synchronized swimming routines on The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.

Susan Buckner became a successful actress after Grease, appearing in many shows such as The Love Boat, B.J and the Bear, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, and also co-starred in When the Whistle Blows. The actress's work in movies included projects like the 1981 Wes Craven horror film Deadly Blessing alongside Sharon Stone and Police Academy 6: City Under Siege in 1989.

Susan Buckner is survived by her son Adam Josephs her daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, and her daughter Samantha Mansfield, who married Adam Mansfield.

