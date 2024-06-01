What's new on Hulu this June 2024? The Bear Season 3, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, and more

Besides originals like Shardlake, Prom Dates, and more, Hulu had the audience glued to their screens with an exciting lineup, also comprised of movie marathons like the Die Hard franchise. Unfortunately, some of the major titles that have kept the audience hooked to the platform are leaving Hulu’s catalog, which includes The Meg, The Good Doctor, and likely 40 more titles.

However, with the previous month reaching its conclusion, Hulu is all set for June 2024, bringing more originals and exclusives making it even harder for the subscribers to run out of options.

From FX’s The Bear Season 3 to the Saw franchise Hulu’s June 2024 lineup is packed with exciting new content, promising subscribers hours of thrilling entertainment throughout the month. Follow along with the article to learn more about all the latest releases on Hulu this June 2024.

All new shows and movies releasing on Hulu this June 2024

Saturday, June 1

Ace of Cakes Season 9

Alaskan Bush People Seasons 5-7

The Amazing Race Seasons 18-21

Bahamas Life Season 4

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Caribbean Life Season 14

Chopped Seasons 51 and 54

Hawaii Life Season 1

House Hunters International Season 139

House Hunters Season 171

Island Life Season 17

Maine Cabin Masters Season 7

Survivor Seasons 9-10 and 26-27

Welcome to Plathville Seasons 2-3

About Last Night (1986)

Annapolis (2006)

Aquamarine (2006)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

The Batman (2022)

Betsy's Wedding (1990)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Blue City (1986)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation (2006)

The Boss (2016)

Boys Don't Cry (1999)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Click (2006)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Croods (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Death on the Nile (2022)

The Duke (2020)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Fight Club (1999)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Fresh Horses (1988)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hitchcock (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

It Follows (2015)

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (2021)

Joker (2019)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Life of Pi (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Lord of War (2005)

Mirrors (2008)

The Missing (2003)

Money Monster (2016)

The New Guy (2002)

Office Space (1999)

Over The Hedge (2006)

Prayers for Bobby (2009)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Skyscraper (2018)

Silent Hill (2006)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Split (2017)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Taps (1981)

Van Helsing (2004)

Volcano (1997)

The Vow (2012)

Weird Science (1985)

Wild Tales (2015)

Working Girl (1988)

Monday, June 3

World Eats: Bread Season 1

Bullet Train (2022)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material (2023)

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1999)

Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch (2008)

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption (2023)

Monét X Change: Fist of Glory (2023)

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects (2023)

Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff (2012)

Tuesday, June 4

FX's Clipped ( Exclusive )

) Erased: WWII Heroes of Color ( Exclusive )

) Name That Tune Season 4 ( Exclusive )

) The Real Red Tails: Special (Exclusive)

Wednesday, June 5

An Audience With Kylie: Special (Exclusive)

Thursday, June 6

Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown (2023)

Perfect Days (2023)

Friday, June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld ( Hulu Original )

) Queenie Season 1 ( Hulu Original )

) Beautiful Wedding (2024) ( Exclusive )

) Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

What Comes Around (2023)

Saturday, June 8

Love Island U.K. Season 11 ( Exclusive )

) Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Candis Cayne's Secret Garden Season 1

OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 specials

Sunday, June 9

2024 LA Pride Parade: (Livestream)

Monday, June 10

Restaurant Startup

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills

WAGS

WAGS Atlanta

WAGS Miami

Origin (2024) (Exclusive)

Tuesday, June 11

Wreck Season 2

Wednesday, June 12

GO! GO! Loser Ranger! ( Exclusive )

) iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" ( Livestream )

) From Tomorrow Season 1

Thursday, June 13

BRATS: Documentary premiere

Pirates: Truth Behind Legends

Rose's War (2023)

To Kill a Stepfather (2023)

Trapped in the Farmhouse (2023)

Friday, June 14

Blood Free Season 1

Chewing Gum

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (2017)

Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny (extended edition, 2019)

Margaret Cho - PsyCHO (2015)

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend (2013)

Thee Lavell Crawford (2023)

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot (2010)

Saturday, June 15

I Kissed a Boy Season 1

In the Fade (2017)

Monday, June 17

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown

Mission: Yozakura Family (Exclusive)

Tuesday, June 18

Clotilda: The Return Home

Wednesday, June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog Season 4

To Catch a Smuggler Season 7

Wicked Tuna Season 13

Thursday, June 20

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini

Friday, June 21

Shoresy Season 3

Marmalade (2024) (Exclusive)

Saturday, June 22

Prey (2024) (Exclusive)

Monday, June 24

Breakin' On The One: Documentary film premiere

The Invitation (2022)

Tuesday, June 25

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

Wednesday, June 26

Kokdu Season of Deity Season 1

A Love Song (2022)

Summering (2022)

Thursday, June 27

FX's The Bear Season 3 ( Hulu Original )

) Amelia's Children (2023)

Friday, June 28

The Family Stallone Season 1

Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand (2023)

Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic (2023)

John Crist: What Are We Doing? (2022)

Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall (2023)

Red Right Hand (2024) ( Exclusive )

) Somewhere Quiet (2023)

Saturday, June 30

Price Across America ( Livestream)

Zappa (2020)

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Hulu as 2024 progresses.