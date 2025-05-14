What was ‘Spring Breakers’ about? Bella Thorne reportedly set to star in the cult classic film’s sequel alongside Stranger Things’ Grace Van Dien

Bella Thorne is reportedly set to star in Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain, a sequel to Harmony Korine’s 2012 cult film Spring Breakers. The original movie followed four college students (Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine) who fund their spring break through a robbery, spiraling into a surreal crime spree alongside a drug dealer named Alien (James Franco).

Variety reports that the sequel, announced during the Cannes Film Festival, will feature an entirely new cast, including Bella Thorne, Grace Van Dien of Stranger Things, Ariel Martin (Zombies 2), and True Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem).

Directed by Matthew Bright (Freeway), Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain is described as a “bold new ride for Gen Z,” centering on rebellious girls whose spring break road trip descends into chaos. Producers Chris Hanley and Jordan Gertner, who worked on the original, emphasized their goal to explore “disruptive stories” around youth culture

Capture, a joint venture between Capstone Global and Signature Entertainment, is handling global sales for the project, which began pitching at Cannes. The film’s synopsis notes the characters must “outrun the chaos they’ve created,” though further plot details remain under wraps.

The original Spring Breakers grossed over $30 million globally against a $5 million budget, cementing its status as a polarizing yet influential film. A previous sequel, Spring Breakers: The Second Coming, was announced in 2014 with director Jonas Åkerlund and writer Irvine Welsh, but was shelved by 2017.

Unlike that abandoned project, which focused on Christian extremists, Salvation Mountain shifts to a new cast and storyline. Bella Thorne’s involvement marks her latest role following recent indie projects, while Van Dien’s casting follows her breakout role in Stranger Things Season 5.

Cast, crew, and revival of a cult franchise with Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne headlines Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain alongside Grace Van Dien, whose role expands her post-Stranger Things portfolio. Ariel Martin, known for Disney’s Zombies franchise and True Whitaker of Godfather of Harlem, rounds out the core cast.

Director Matthew Bright, recognized for his gritty 1996 thriller Freeway, takes over from Korine. Producers Hanley and Gertner, who also backed American Psycho and The Virgin Suicides, cited a desire to revisit the “fever dream of youth” that defined the original.

The sequel’s title references Salvation Mountain, a California art installation, though its connection to the plot is unclear. Capture’s sales team, led by Ella Field and Emilie Barra, will market the film at Cannes as a standalone story rather than a direct continuation.

This approach mirrors the original film’s nonlinear, experimental style but targets a younger demographic. Filming dates and locations have not been disclosed. Bella Thorne’s casting aligns with her recent pivot toward edgier roles, such as 2023’s Saint Clare.

Van Dien, meanwhile, continues building her filmography after Stranger Things with roles in horror projects like The Last Girl. The ensemble’s mix of rising stars reflects the producers’ strategy to appeal to both legacy fans and new audiences.

The original Spring Breakers faced criticism for its explicit content but gained a dedicated following for its commentary on hedonism and identity. Salvation Mountain aims to channel similar themes through a modern lens, though its success hinges on balancing nostalgia with fresh perspectives.

With sales underway at Cannes, the project’s reception could determine whether the Spring Breakers universe expands further. As of May 2025, no release window has been set for Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain. Fans of the 2012 film await further details to see if Salvation Mountain can recapture the provocative spirit that made its predecessor a cultural lightning rod.

