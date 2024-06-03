When is Hit Man releasing on Netflix? Release date and more revealed

The 2023 romantic dark comedy movie by Richard Linklater, Hit Man, starring Glenn Powell, Adria Jones, and more was certainly a hit, being one of the critically acclaimed releases of the year. The film is based on Skip Hollandsworth’s article of the same name from 2001 Texas Monthly magazine, which centers on an undercover police contractor who poses as a hitman to save a woman.

The film debuted on September 5, 2023, at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and later landed the theatres in the U.S. on May 24, 2024. Audiences who might have missed the movie in theatres or didn’t have access to it, well there’s good news: Hit Man is coming to Netflix this June 7, 2024. Follow along with the article to learn more about the film.

Glen Powell’s Hit Man releasing on June 6, 2024, exclusively on Netflix

Trending

As stated above Linklater’s Hit Man will be arriving on Netflix on Friday, June 7, 2024. At the Toronto Film Festival 2023, where the film was screened five days after its debut at IFF, Netflix signed a deal of $20 million to acquire the streaming rights before other OTT giants. It was also one of the largest deals made in the year for a movie.

However, Netflix is not just done releasing one movie that day, as the platform will also be dropping two new releases, including Hierarchy, an original South Korean TV series, and the second season of Perfect Match, on the same day.

Cast and characters

All Major cast and their characters in the movie:

Glen Powell as Gary Johnson

Adria Arjona as Maddy Masters

Retta as Claudette

Austin Amelio as Jasper

Molly Bernard as Alicia

Sanjay Rao as Phil

Additional cast in the movie:

Beth Bartley as Jill

Mike Markoff as Craig

Evan Holtzman as Ray Masters

Richard Robichaux as Joe

Kagga Jayson as Nick Johnson

Morgana Shaw as Tammi

Kate Adair as Rita

Ritchie Montgomery as Marcus

Jo-Ann Robinson as Society Lady

Jonas Lerway as Monte

Jordan Salloum as Ray's Friend

Bryant Carroll as Walt

KC Simms as Jerren

Gralen Bryant Banks as Sargeant Hank

Sara Osi Scott as Foreman

Stephanie Hong as Mindy

Murphee Bloom as Gwen

Garrison Allen as Bruce

Jordan Joseph as Sylvia

Joel Griffin as Peter

Also Read: 7 best Glen Powell movies to watch ahead of Hit Man

Plot summary

Expand Tweet

Hit Man is certified Fresh at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, having an average score of 7.9 out of 10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the plot of the film:

Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies.

It further continues:

Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary's hit man personas -- the mysteriously sexy Ron -- their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play-acting, deception, and escalating stakes.

Also Read: What's coming to Netflix this June 2024?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.