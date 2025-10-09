When will Beast of War premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Wyrmwood and Sting director Kiah Roache-Turner is back with another adrenaline-pumping survival horror, titled Beast of War. The 2025 film combines wartime suspense and the raw fear of nature as it tracks a team of Australian soldiers who are shipwrecked in the middle of the ocean when their boat is blown up during World War II. Half war drama, half shark horror, Beast of War is an an edge-of-the-seat combination of survival, sacrifice, and horror confronting one of nature's most feared predators.The movie is produced by Bronte Pictures and Pictures in Paradise, with distribution being undertaken by Well Go USA. For the unversed, Beast of War is set to premiere in select theaters across the U.S. on October 10, 2025, featuring Mark Coles Smith, Sam Delich, Joel Nankervis, and Lee Tiger Halley, directed by Kiah Roache-Turner.When and where will Beast of War be released? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeast of War will be released as a limited theatrical release on 10 October 2025, in select theaters across major markets in the United States. The movie will also be accessible for purchase or rent on digital services like Apple TV and Prime Video. People can see if the movie is playing close by on platforms like Fandango or Atom Tickets. Well Go USA is distributing Beast of War, which releases with a number of other movies coming out during the same week, including TRON: Ares, Roofman, and Soul On Fire.The film’s production was managed by Bronte Pictures and Pictures in Paradise, both known for producing visually compelling and character-driven stories. With Kiah Roache-Turner serving as both writer and director. The official synopsis of the movie reads, &quot;A group of young soldiers, fresh out of boot camp, find themselves stranded on a raft in the middle of the ocean after their ship is sunk by the enemy and must battle for their lives against a giant hungry great white shark.&quot;Read More: Caramelo ending explained: Pedro’s journey from an ambitious chef to life lessons with a stray dogWhat is Beast of War about and who stars in it? Beast of War (Image Via Bronte Pictures)Based on World War II, Beast of War is an account of a group of young Australian soldiers whose vessel sinks during a crossing of the Timor Sea. Drifting on a rapidly dwindling life raft, the soldiers are many miles away from dry land with no possibility of rescue. Exposed to exhaustion, starvation, and personal conflicts, they learn their main danger isn't the enemy, but a huge, unstoppable great white shark that swims in the waters below them.The movie also goes into the manner in which desperation and fear turn camaraderie to chaos. Every soldier's survival instincts conflict as the days go by, questioning their loyalty and sanity. The loneliness of the sea, topped with the ominous figure of the shark, makes the movie a psychological and physical fight of suspense. Similar to Roache-Turner's previous efforts, the horror in the movie is not necessarily from the monster itself, but from the manner in which humans react after hope is taken away from them.The cast includes a diverse and talented group of new and seasoned actors.Mark Coles Smith, of Scarygirl and Disney+ series The Clearing, headlines the cast as one of the soldiers struggling to keep his company alive in the face of impossible circumstances.It also features Joel Nankervis, Sam Delich, and Lee Tiger Halley of Netflix's Boy Swallows Universe. Read More: Caramelo (2025): Full list of cast and characters exploredThe movie is set to release on October 10, 2025.