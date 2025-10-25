When will Ben Wheatley's Normal premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Ben Wheatley’s crime action thriller film, Normal, which reunites star Bob Odenkirk with Nobody and John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad, is set for release on April 17, 2026. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

The plot follows Ulysses (Odenkirk), a man escaping his troubled past by taking a provisional post as the temporary sheriff of the sleepy Midwestern town of Normal. His calm life is violently cut short as a bank heist goes horribly wrong. Ulysses unexpectedly uncovers a much worse secret while investigating the crime: a criminal conspiracy that affects everyone in the community, including his own deputies and even the Yakuza.

Suddenly, everyone is trying to shoot the sheriff, forcing him to rely on unexpected allies to survive the night. The featured cast includes action veteran Bob Odenkirk, alongside Emmy winner Henry Winkler (as the Mayor of Normal), and Lena Headey (as Moira).

Bob Odenkirk leads Ben Wheatley's upcoming crime action thriller Normal

Best known among fans as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk features as the Sheriff Ulysses. The American actor is also one of the producers of the upcoming film.

Odenkirk initially rose to fame as a writer for Saturday Night Live (winning an Emmy) and later co-created the seminal sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995-1998). His career reached new heights with the role of the morally flexible lawyer, Saul Goodman, first introduced in AMC's neo-Western crime drama television series Breaking Bad.

The character’s popularity led to the critically lauded prequel, Better Call Saul, for which Odenkirk received widespread acclaim, securing six Primetime Emmy nominations and three Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Later, Odenkirk surprised audiences by transforming into an unlikely action hero, Hutch Mansell, in 2021's brutal action thriller Nobody, and reprised the role in the 2025 sequel, Nobody 2.

Ben Wheatley's Normal release date and other details

Normal is scheduled for a release on April 17, 2026. Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters to feature in the upcoming film:

Lena Headey as Moira

Henry Winkler

Summer H. Howell as Young Woman

Jess McLeod as Alex

Peter Shinkoda as Joe

David Lawrence Brown as Dr. Velie

Carson Nattrass as Maynard

Lauren Cochrane as Sally

Derek Barnes

Dan De Jaeger as Ernie

Billy MacLellan as Deputy Mike Nelson

Brian Kawakami as Arata

Ryan Allen

Sydney Sabiston as Weather Reporter

John C. MacDonald as Kenny

Shota Tsuji as Yakuza goon

Bradley Sawatzky

Aaron Merke as Terry Bank Manager

Takahiro Inoue

Harry Nelken

Lam An as Yakuza

Chad Bruce

Chase Winnicky as Police Officer #1

Megan MacArton

Yôsuke Nishi

Alex MacMillan

