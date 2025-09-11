When will Code 3 premiere? Release date, cast details and more

The paramedics are the stars of Code 3, a new action comedy from America, directed by Christopher Leone, and co-written with Patrick Pianezza. The movie plunges into the swirling chaos of life on shift, tracking the medics as they toggle fatigue, high-pressure calls, and transcendent moments of absurdity.Featuring Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery, and Aimee Carrero, Code 3 debuted at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and is now eyeing a theatrical release on September 12, 2025.The project quickly garnered industry interest with the news that Wilson and Howery are to star in the series and will also executive produce, as per a report by Deadline on January 19, 2023.By September 2024, it had been selected for TIFF’s Industry Selects, in a report published on its official site. Most recently, on May 29, 2025, Variety confirmed Aura Entertainment acquired distribution rights, officially anchoring the film’s theatrical release.Code 3 release date and more details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCode 3 premiered on September 12, 2024, at TIFF’s Industry Selects. Following its festival debut, Aura Entertainment stepped in to distribute the film, and the movie is now scheduled for a wide U.S. release on September 12, 2025.The project has been in development since early 2023, when Deadline revealed that Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery would star and serve as executive producers in a report published on January 20, 2023.The movie entered filming in February 2023 in Santa Clarita, California, with Aimee Carrero, Yvette Nicole Brown, Page Kennedy, and Cameron Fuller subsequently added to the cast. In May 2025, Aura Entertainment had finally bought the film's distribution rights for wide release later this year, as revealed by Deadline on May 29, 2025.Behind the camera, director Christopher Leone, known for Parallels (2015), teamed up with co-writer Patrick Pianezza to bring the story to life.Read More: &quot;like the biggest betrayal&quot;: Charlie Sheen opens up about a memory of Martin Sheen turning him inWhat is Code 3 about, and who stars in it?Code 3 (Image via Aura Entertainment)The story unfolds over the course of a single 24-hour shift, focusing on Randy, played by Rainn Wilson, a veteran paramedic who is burnt out and ready to throw in the towel.Before retiring, however, he must train his replacement, a young woman named Jessica (Aimee Carrero). Their conflicting personalities provide the story's backbone as they react to one intense emergency after another.Lil Rel Howery portrays Mike, another medic who injects just enough humor and nervous energy into the mix.The cast is a blend of comic and dramatic performers. The cast also features Yvette Nicole Brown as Shanice, Dr. Serano as Rob Riggle, Kenneth as Officer Tagert, Tracy as Ayesha Harris, Jimmy as Cameron Fuller, Kim as Ayesha Harris, and Rachel as Dalia Rooni.The official synopsis of the movie reads,&quot;It follows a paramedic that is so burnt-out by the job that he is forcing himself to resign, however, he first must embark on one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement.&quot;Read More: When will The History of Sound premiere? Release date, cast details and moreFor the unversed, the movie is set to release on September 12, 2025, exactly a year after it had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024.