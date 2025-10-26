When will Die My Love premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Lynne Ramsay's upcoming film, Die My Love, is a psychological drama adapted from Ariana Harwicz's novel of the same title. Jennifer Lawrence (who also produces) and Robert Pattinson star as Grace and Jackson, a couple who move from New York to a remote rural house after the birth of their first child.

Ad

The story revolves around Grace's tragic spiral into insanity, which is made worse by her troubled marriage, postpartum depression, and loneliness. The film's cast also features Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte as Jackson's parents, and LaKeith Stanfield, among other actors.

Following its festival run at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, Die My Love is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States and internationally starting November 7, 2025.

Die My Love first trailer reveals Jennifer Lawrence's Grace struggling adjusting to her new environment

Ad

Trending

Ad

The trailer of Die My Love opens with a tense marital conflict between Grace (Jennifer Lawrence) and Jackson (Robert Pattinson). The scene highlights Grace's profound struggle in her domestic life after they move to the rural home. She lashes out at Jackson for the house they moved into, and accuses him of working only "3 days a week" while she is left to clean everything.

The scenes show her delcining mental health as she further argued with Jackson, even bringing up the fact that they moved into the house where his uncle "shot himself." The trailer showcases her raw, erratic behavior, from refusing to train a dog because she has a baby, to her snapping at Jackson asking about her book, to which she replies:

Ad

"The main character is about to batter her husband to death with a hammer"

Who are the main cast of Lynne Ramsay's Die My Love?

1) Jennifer Lawrence as Grace

Jennifer Lawrence at The 20th Rome Film Festival (Image via Getty)

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence is portraying the troubled housewife, Grace in the upcoming psychological dark comedy film. The American actress's career soared with her breakthrough role as Ree Dolly in the 2010 independent drama Winter's Bone, which earned her a first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Ad

She achieved global stardom as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series. She earned an Academy Award for her role in the comedy drama film, Silver Linings Playbook (2013). She also won Golden Globes for her performances in American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015).

2) Robert Pattinson as Jackson

Robert Pattinson at Paris Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

Famed for his portrayal of the vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight film series, actor Robert Pattinson is set to appear as Jackson, Grace's husband in Die My Love. His initial screen appearances include his role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and Vanity Fair (2004). However, he achieved global fame with his portrayal of Edward Cullen.

Ad

Post-franchise, he had roles in acclaimed independent films such as Good Time and The Lighthouse, earning Independent Spirit Award nominations. He also appeared as the titular hero in The Batman. The American actor is set to appear in a major role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming action fantasy film, The Odyssey (2026).

What is Die My Love based on?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/MUBI)

Die My Love is based on the 2012 novel Die, My Love (Spanish: Matate amor) by Argentinian author Ariana Harwicz. The English version, which was translated by Sarah Moses and Carolina Orloff, and published by Charco Press in 2017, was Harwicz's first work published in English.

Ad

Die My Love premieres on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More