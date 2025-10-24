Crime 101 first trailer shows Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry step into the jewelry heist world

On October 23, 2025, Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the crime-action heist thriller Crime 101 starring the Avengers fame Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. It also features the Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry in a significant role. Based on Don Winslow's novel of the same name, the film is directed by the English documentary filmmaker Bart Layton.The story revolves around Mike Davis (Hemsworth), a jewel thief who carries out high-value robberies along the 101 freeway while always avoiding violence. However, his plan for a final, multi-million-dollar score is jeopardized by his unlikely alliance with Sharon Colvin (Berry), a disillusioned insurance executive, and by the relentless pursuit of Detective Lou Lubesnick (Ruffalo).First look: Crime 101 trailer teases Chris Hemsworth’s slick jewel thief and Mark Ruffalo’s relentless detectiveReleasing on February 13, 2026, the newly released trailer of the upcoming film highlights the rivalry between the smooth criminal and the tenacious detective. A key footage in the trailer features an intense moment where the detective, unknowingly, shares a car ride with the very thief he’s hunting.Chris Hemsworth, playing a jewel thief, is globally renowned for his portrayal of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and for his performance as James Hunt in the sports biopic Rush. He is pitted against Mark Ruffalo, who portrays Detective Lou Lubesnick in Crime 101. Ruffalo is widely recognised as Dr Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the MCU, alongside his roles in Shutter Island and Now You See Me.The film also features actress Halle Berry, who plays Sharon Colvin, best known for her Academy Award-winning role in Monster's Ball and her appearances as Storm in the X-Men films. Crime 101 supporting cast features Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte, among other actors.The film's source material, Crime 101, was written by Don Winslow, an author of several acclaimed, award-winning international bestsellers in the crime fiction genre. Winslow's celebrated works include the Cartel Trilogy (The Power of the Dog, The Cartel, and The Border) and Savages, which was also adapted into a feature film. Director Bart Layton stressed that he took the author's permission and went on to direct a slightly different version of the story in the film. In an interview with Esquire published on October 22, 2025, The Imposter director stated:“With his blessing, I went away and wrote a slightly expanded version of his brilliant story. It had a brilliant superstructure—a great beginning, middle, and end—and was an opportunity to build something that could speak to contemporary ideas about status anxiety and where that can lead you if that becomes one of your primary driving forces.”In the same interview, Chris Hemsworth described his character as a fundamentally good person who is forced by circumstances to commit bad acts. He describes the character as a criminal who maintains a core sense of decency. The Thor: Ragnarok star stated:“He’s a good guy in a situation doing bad things. There was such a vulnerability to the character that we were trying to explore, in order to have an audience side with him.”Crime 101 is scheduled to be released on February 13, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.