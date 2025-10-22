Vanessa Caswill's upcoming romantic drama film Reminders of Him, based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same title, is scheduled for release on March 13, 2026. Written by Hoover, the film stars Maika Monroe in the lead role. Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow and Lainey Wilson are also featured in supporting roles.

On October 21, 2025, Universal Pictures dropped the first trailer of the film, which features Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers as they become involved in a strong, troubled romance. The trailer for Colleen Hoover's adaptation reveals a heartwarming story of second chances and the quest for redemption.

First look at Reminders of Him: Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers bring Colleen Hoover’s emotional love story to life in the film's first trailer

Reminders of Him trailer opens with heartwarming sequences of Kenna (Maika Monroe) and Scott Landry (Rudy Pankow), demonstrating their first meet, eventual romance and the devastating car accident, which kills Scott. As such Kenna is sent to prison to serve a seven year sentence.

Upon her release, she attempts to rebuild her life and struggles to find a job as she holds a record. She comes across Ledger (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player turned bar owner. Their meeting is filled with flirting and laughter, suggesting that Kenna is beginning a new, hopeful chapter in her life.

However, things take a twisted turn when Kenna appears at Ledger's apartment and tells him that she is looking for her daughter. Ledger, conflicted over the death of his best friend Scott, asks Kenna to stay away. The final scenes of the trailer shows Ledger beginning to understand Kenna and that people have been wrong about judging her from one horrible incident in her past.

Reminders of Him stars Tyriq Withers and Maika Monroe share tearful rehearsal moment; Colleen Hoover calls the film faithful and powerful

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Withers recounted a moment where Monre and him were both moved to tears during a rehearsel, which sparked an instant, protective bond on the film sets. The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor stated:

"One of the first rehearsals, we were both sitting there crying with each other as we were doing some exercises. Immediately I got this feeling of wanting to protect her through the process of making this movie, and how best can I support her through this?"

He further added:

"Because we're all carrying our own weight, our own grief, our own loss as human beings when we're telling these stories. It felt like she felt the same way, and I think we carried that through each scene."

Hoover confirmed that the Reminders of Him film adaptation is faithful to the book's story, translating the pain, hope, and forgiveness to the screen. He stated:

"The pain, the hope, the forgiveness — it’s all there, but seeing it unfold onscreen makes it feel even more powerful," she said. "As the author of the book, there’s something magical about hearing the dialogue and being able to see those small, quiet moments between characters play out. And you want the readers to feel that magic, which I’m confident they will."

Reminders of Him will be released on March 13, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.

