Avatar: Fire and Ash is rumoured to play Spiderman 4 trailer: All Trailers attached to the film so far

James Cameron's highly anticipated sequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is creating immense buzz, not just for the return to Pandora but for the rumored series of high-profile trailers which will be released before it. Among those speculations is the debut of the first trailer for the next major Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.The rumored trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to offer a first look at Peter Parker's continued adventures following the universe-altering events of his last adventures in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film itself is set for release on July 31, 2026.Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer rumored to drop with Avatar: Fire and AshReports from industry insiders and trailer tracking accounts suggest that the highly anticipated first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to make its debut exclusively on the big screen before the Avatar sequel.Movie tracking source Trailer Track currently only has unconfirmed buzz about the film's trailer release schedule, and is not yet solid, verifiable information. In short, there are strong hints that the Spider-Man teaser will debut with Avatar 3, but fans should consider it an unconfirmed rumor for now. Some reports also suggest that the trailer/teaser for Avengers: Doomsday and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, might be attached to upcoming film as well.Releasing on December 19, 2025, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash will feature an ensemble cast with several returning favorites like Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), and Sigourney Weaver (Kiri). The film will also feature the Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin as Varang, the franchise's first Na'vi antagonist.The story directly follows the events of The Way of Water, with Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family struggling with the profound grief over the death of their eldest son, Neteyam. The primary conflict involves the Ash People (also known as the Mangkwan Clan), a non-peaceful Na’vi tribe led by the Varang. Their harsh environment and militant nature bring a challenging new dynamic into the narrative.In an interview with Empire magazine published on 16th January, 2025, director Cameron stated:“Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil.&quot; He further added, “One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm.&quot;Avatar: Fire and Ash broadly changes the narrative by introducing the antagonistic Ash clan. This marks the first time a Na’vi group serves as the main villain, shifting the focus beyond the humans-versus-Na’vi conflict to internal Na’vi conflict.Avatar: Fire and Ash will globally release on December 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.