When will Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado premiere? Release date, cast details, trailer, and more

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is a new live-action adventure film releasing on July 2, 2025. It will stream on Paramount+ and air on Nickelodeon, celebrating 25 years of Dora the Explorer. The movie brings back Dora, Diego, and their friends as they journey through the Amazon jungle to find the legendary treasure, Sol Dorado, before it falls into the wrong hands.

Along the way, they face traps, solve puzzles, and stay ahead of dangerous mercenaries. Dora must prove her skills as the world’s greatest explorer in this action-packed race against time. The movie is made for both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers.

The movie is great for the whole family because it has a great mix of action, comedy, and adventure. Dora fans are now in for a wild ride with lots of turns and twists, and Dora leads the way through the jungle. The movie is meant to be fun for both younger viewers who know Dora from the animated series and older viewers who watched Dora's adventures as a child.

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado looks into Dora and their new friends' trip to the Amazonian jungle

In Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, Dora (played by Samantha Lorraine) and her cousin Diego (Jacob Rodriguez) team up with new friends, including Naiya (Mariana Garzón Toro), Sonny (Acston Luca Porto), and Camila (Daniella Pineda), as they embark on a dangerous quest in the heart of the Amazon jungle.

The group must find the legendary Sol Dorado, a treasure that is rumored to have magical powers. However, their journey is far from easy as they are pursued by mercenaries led by the villainous Camila, who seeks to claim the treasure's power for herself.

The group faces many challenges, like crossing dangerous jungles filled with old traps and outsmarting enemies. The movie also shows Dora growing up, highlighting her intelligence, bravery, and problem-solving skills.

While it keeps the adventurous feel of the original cartoon, the film adds more mature themes, making it enjoyable for both kids and adults. Dora’s famous catchphrases and energetic personality are still there, making the movie a nostalgic treat for longtime fans and an exciting adventure for new viewers.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the thrilling adventure to come

The trailer for Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado offers a sneak peek into the action-packed journey ahead. We see Dora and Diego discovering an ancient golden bracelet that holds the key to finding Sol Dorado.

As the trailer progresses, it reveals the dangerous mercenaries who are after the treasure, led by Camila. We also get a glimpse of Dora’s trusty backpack and Boots, the talking monkey voiced by Gabriel Iglesias. The trailer sets the tone for an action-packed adventure, with Dora leading the way, solving puzzles, and using her skills to navigate the jungle.

Dora and her friends are shown racing against time, battling obstacles, and discovering secrets hidden in the jungle. One of the most memorable lines from the trailer is when Dora says, "I need to finish this," a powerful moment that captures her resolve.

Fans of the original series will recognize many familiar elements from the animated show, including the iconic "Backpack, Backpack" and "Swiper, no swiping" catchphrases.

Where to watch Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado?

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting on July 2, 2025.

Paramount+ offers two subscription plans for viewers in the United States: Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99/month or $59.99/year and includes ads, and Paramount+ Premium, which is priced at $12.99/month or $119.99/year and offers ad-free streaming, along with access to Showtime content.

The movie also airs on Nickelodeon, so fans can catch it on television or stream it on demand.

Cast of Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado

The cast of Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado brings a fresh energy to the beloved characters, with Samantha Lorraine starring as the adventurous Dora Márquez. Jacob Rodriguez plays her cousin, Diego Márquez, who joins Dora on her perilous quest. The movie also features Daniella Pineda as the villainous Camila, a mercenary after the treasure, and Gabriel Iglesias voicing the lovable monkey, Boots.

Mariana Garzón Toro and Acston Luca Porto portray new characters Naiya and Sonny, who assist Dora along the journey. Jacqueline Obradors voices Mango, another ally of Dora's, while María Cecilia Botero plays Dora’s wise grandmother.

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is an important part of the adventures of the young explorer Dora, whose 25th anniversary is being celebrated by Paramount. The film's combination of comedy, action, and family-friendly themes makes it a perfect choice for a fun family movie night.

