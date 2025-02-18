5 best movies of Alice Eve

To say that acting is in Alice Eve's genes wouldn't be an exaggeration because both her parents, Trevor Eve and Sharon Maughan, are connected with the entertainment industry. The 43-year-old actress has appeared in many movies and TV shows over the years. Alice Eve is also instantly recognizable because of her heterochromia, a condition that causes her eyes to have irises of different colors.

Ad

From the time she started acting, Alice Eve has continued to dabble in different genres so as to push her limits and also give fans something fresh and different to look forward to each time. She has received a lot of praise for being able to play both fun and mature roles with just the right intensity needed for the script in question.

Fans of Alice Eve should make a point to check out the titles on this list that showcase her ability to immerse herself in any role.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Take Cover, Bees Make Honey and three other Alice Eve movies that showcase her versatility

1) She's Out of My League (2010)

She's Out of My League boasts plenty of humorous moments (Image via Paramount Movies)

Jim Field Smith's feature directorial debut stars Alice Eve and Jay Baruchel in the lead. Baruchel plays Kirk Kettner, a TSA agent who works at Pittsburgh International Airport. His love life isn't anything to write home about. His gentlemanly behavior impresses Eve's Molly McCleish when they meet at the terminal and one thing leads to another.

Ad

But when they start going out, Kirk is painfully aware that she is way out of his league which is why he tries anything and everything to ensure that they can make it to the end. Alice Eve and Jay Baruchel have great on-screen chemistry that makes their connection believable and relatable.

The well-written narrative also boasts plenty of witty one-liners that will stay with the viewers long after having watched the movie.

Ad

Where to watch: She's Out of My League can be streamed on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Before We Go (2014)

Before We Go thrives on the chemistry between its leads (Image via Radius)

Before We Go is special for fans of Chris Evans because it marks his directorial debut. He doesn't only work his charm behind the camera but also in front of it. Starring alongside him is Alice Eve who plays Brooke Dalton.

Ad

When she misses the last train of the night to Boston, she ends up crossing paths with Evans' Nick, a street musician. As both of them try to find a way to get Brooke to Boston, they end up having meaningful conversations about their dreams and fears.

This movie thrives on a solid screenplay that is both funny and emotional. It is also interesting how both actors are able to convey the inner turmoil of their characters through subtle glances, expressions and body language which adds to the overall narrative. Cinephiles who enjoy modern romances won't be able to take their eyes off this one.

Ad

Where to watch: Before We Go is available on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix.

3) Bees Make Honey (2017)

Bees Make Honey features several interesting characters (Image via Jack Eve Instagram)

Directed by Jack Eve, brother of Alice Eve, Bees Make Honey is a dark comedy that thrives on eccentric characters and a mysterious plotline. In the movie, Alice Eve plays Honey, a widow who invites all her high-society friends to an exciting party at her house. But what they don't know is that she is using the party to scope out clues about the identity of the person who killed her husband a year ago.

Ad

In addition to Eve, the movie also stars Hermione Corfield, Joséphine de La Baume, Joshua McGuire, and many more. The first thing that viewers will notice in Bees Make Honey is the visual artistry. It is obvious that a lot of effort went into getting the sets and costumes just right so that each scene leaves a lasting impression.

The non-linear storytelling might not appeal to everyone but cinephiles who enjoy uncoventional narratives will find a lot to love.

Ad

Where to watch: Bees Make Honey can be viewed on Apple TV+, MUBI and Tubi.

4) Cult Killer (2024)

This Alice Eve thriller features plenty of twists and turns (Image via Sony Pictures)

In this thriller by Jon Keeyes, Alice Eve plays Cassie Holt, a skilled and determined investigator. When she is assigned a grisly murder case, she has to dive deep into the town's criminal underbelly to find the truth and clear the name of her mentor who has been wrongfully implicated in the crimes. In addition to Eve, the movie also stars Antonio Banderas, Paul Reid and Shelley Hennig.

Ad

Cassie has a complex backstory and Eve does a great job of showcasing the different emotions that she experiences as Cassie is pulled deeper into the investigation. Banderas, as usual, brings depth to his character and their scenes together are some of the best in the movie.

The intense narrative is full of clever twists and turns that will keep thriller fans on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: Cult Killer is available for streaming on MUBI.

Ad

5) Take Cover (2024)

Action movie fans will enjoy this Alice Eve starrer (Image via Signature Entertainment)

This Alice Eve movie will particularly appeal to cinephiles who are fond of high-octane plotlines. Directed by Nick McKinless, it stars Scott Adkins alongside Eve. Adkins plays Sam, a highly skilled sniper who never misses. However, when he ends up killing the girlfriend of his target by accident, he is filled with guilt and regret.

Ad

He decides to retire but his boss Tamara (Eve) convinces him to take up one last job. She even books him and his partner a luxurious penthouse as a parting gift. However, he soon realizes that Tamara has set him up and he has to fight several dangerous attackers to survive.

Clever and action-packed, Take Cover has all the bells and whistles that thriller fans have come to expect. Adkins has always had a knack for making the fight scenes seem realistic and exciting and he certainly doesn't disappoint in this one. Alice Eve also does a great job of portraying her character's cruel and vengeful demeanor.

Ad

Where to watch: Take Cover can be viewed on Prime Video, Plex and Roku.

These engaging movies starring Alice Eve are worth watching because they showcase her impressive screen presence and versatility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback