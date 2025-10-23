  • home icon
  • Movies
  • When will The Mastermind premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

When will The Mastermind premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

By Sakshi Singh
Modified Oct 23, 2025 13:22 GMT
The Mastermind
The Mastermind (Image Via Mubi)

The Mastermind, slated for a 2025 release, is a drama by Kelly Reichardt, who not only wrote but also directed the feature. Renowned for her character‑centric narratives in films, like First Cow and Certain Women, Reichardt now ventures into a realm marrying her hallmark low‑key realism with the jittery high‑stakes atmosphere of a 1970s art heist.

Ad

The cast features Josh O’Connor, Alana Haim, Hope Davis, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, and Bill Camp.

Featuring a 1970s backdrop and stellar performances, the film is already being hailed as one of Reichardt’s most ambitious and visually arresting works. After its glittering world debut at Cannes, The Mastermind set off on a circuit that took it to the New York Film Festival and then to Sydney, where it earned a nomination for the Sydney Film Prize.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When and where will The Mastermind release?

Ad

When The Mastermind first premiered on the Cannes screens on May 23, 2025, it earned a coveted Palme d’Or nomination. In the wake of that debut, Mubi stepped in to acquire the rights and mount a U.S. Release for October 17, 2025.

The project was first announced in September 2024, with production handled by Filmscience and financed by Mubi. By November that year, principal photography was already in swing as producers Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino reunited with Reichardt, where Kelly Reichardt has also served as an editor of the movie.

Ad

Rob Mazurek has provided the music to the movie, and it has a runtime of approximately 110 minutes.

Josh O’Connor was the first to sign on, then Alana Haim and John Magaro, and the rest of the ensemble filled out the roster by 2024.

Following a triumphant festival circuit, the movie arrived on Mubi in the United States on October 17, 2025.

Read More: The Boston Strangler: Unheard Confession (documentary) release date, where to watch, and everything you need to know

Ad

What is The Mastermind about and who stars in it?

The Mastermind (Image Via Mubi)
The Mastermind (Image Via Mubi)

James Blaine Mooney, a 1970s family man whose quiet suburban routine conceals a startling second identity as an art thief. Beneath the facade, he weaves a web of deceit, methodically plotting and executing daring, high‑risk heists that target priceless masterpieces.

Ad

The film’s story is directly inspired by the 1972 robbery of the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts, when thieves vanished with a trove of works, including pieces by Picasso and Rembrandt.

The movie features Josh O'Connor as James Mooney. O'Connor, known for his work in The Crown and Challengers, stars in an ensemble cast that includes Alana Haim as Terri Mooney, his wife, who starts to sense that there is something not quite right about her husband's life and that is when things start to go wrong.

Ad

Hope Davis plays Sarah Mooney, Bill Camp plays Judge William Mooney, John Magaro plays Fred, and Gaby Hoffmann plays Maude in the supporting cast.

Read More: Where was Regretting You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The movie opened at Cannes on May 23, 2025, and opened theatrically in the U.S. on October 17, 2025.

About the author
Sakshi Singh

Sakshi Singh

Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.

Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.

Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.
When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sakshi Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications