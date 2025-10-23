Where was Regretting You filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details 

Regretting You is a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book. It is an emotional rollercoaster ride that captures love, loss, and the fragile bond between mother and daughter. Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and written by Susan McMartin, it boasts an impressive cast that includes Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Clancy Brown.

Regretting‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ You had its world premiere in Berlin on October 12, 2025, and will hit theaters on October 24, 2025. Regretting‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ You is shot in a suburban American town, and it examines how disaster and secrets redefine family dynamics.

As per 4filming, the majority of Regretting You shooting took place in Atlanta, Georgia, and its suburbs in the spring of 2025. It was at the behest of the filmmakers that the production filmed in Georgia, even though Colleen Hoover's novel is located in a Texas town, due to the state's bountiful diversity of landscapes, favorable weather, and presence of studios.

Filming locations of Regretting You

Sardis United Methodist Church, shown in the film (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

The filming locations are listed below:

Atlanta, Georgia: The film was mainly shot in and around Atlanta. The principal photography began in March 2025, and the crew utilized both local soundstages and real residential areas. The Grants’ story was perfectly set against the backdrop of Atlanta’s combination of tree-lined streets, old Southern homes, and community parks. Duluth, Georgia: The production unit selected Duluth High School as the venue for shooting the climax high school scenes. They turned the school hallways, classrooms, and other outdoor spaces into the central high school of the novel. Atlanta suburbs: Besides the shooting in Norcross and Marietta suburbs, whose streets happen to be lovely and Southern-type homes, scenes were shot in suburban areas around these cities. These neighborhoods provided the makers with an opportunity to produce a true small-town environment that mirrored the emotional innocence of the narrative. Local parks and cafes of larger Atlanta: Some of the beautiful and sentimental moments of Clara and Miller's love affair, also the movie's coming-of-age love scenes, were filmed in cozy cafes and quaint public parks throughout the larger Atlanta area. Not only are these sites congruent with naturalistic location, but they also serve to populate the characters' world. Sardis United Methodist Church: One of the prominent scenes of the film was shot at Sardis United Methodist Church, Atlanta. The quiet church, with its tranquil interiors and natural lighting, provided a calm setup for the intense emotional scene.

Production and other details of Regretting You

The film is produced by Robert Kulzer, Brunson Green, Anna Todd, and Flavia Viotti. Cinematographer Tim Orr created a gentle and heartfelt visual style for the movie. Film editing was done by Marc Clark and Robb Sullivan, along with the distribution managed by Paramount Pictures and Constantin Film. Regretting You is a mix of touching narrative and cinematic Southern backdrop.

Regretting You is scheduled for a theatrical release in the US on October 24, 2025.

