7 new movies to watch in October 2025

2025 has been a year of interesting new movies, with hits, misses, and in betweens. Every genre stepped up its game, whether it's gothic horror (Sinners), a good old action romance (Black Bag), animated musical (KPop Demon Hunters), superhero (Superman), or psychological black comedy (Weapons). October looks to continue that trend.

With the spooky season incoming, it is the perfect time to sit back and watch some new movies in the horror genre, or explore a more gooey rom-com. Book those tickets, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the magic of movies like Bugonia and Bone Lake, coming to theaters worldwide.

Bugonia, Bone Lake, and other new movies to watch in October

1) Bugonia (October 24)

Michelle is kidnapped (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Michelle Fuller (Emma Stone) is the successful CEO of a pharmaceutical company. But things go south when two conspiracy theorists, a beekeeper named Teddy (Jesse Plemons), and his friend, Don, kidnap her, convinced she's an alien sent to destroy Earth. Chaos promptly ensues. The movie is based on Save the Green Planet!, a 2003 Korean movie by Jang Joon-hwan.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone join hands after the success of Poor Things (2023) to give fans one of the most exciting new movies in October: an absurdist black comedy. After its premiere at film festivals in August 2025, it was critically acclaimed for weaving an unhinged premise into very real commentary on modern society. Plemons and Stone bring their A game on screen.

2) Bone Lake (October 3)

Bone Lake is an indie horror movie (Image via YouTube/Bleecker Street)

A romantic getaway to the mysterious Bone Lake excites Sage (Maddie Hasson) and Diego (Marco Pigossi). But when they arrive at their mansion, they are forced to share their space with a tantalizing couple named Will (Alex Roe) and Cin (Andra Nechita). The proximity throws their harmony into utter jeopardy, pushing them into a deep pit of lies and manipulation, as secrets come afloat.

Nothing gets more exciting than new movies in October that dive unapologetically into the horror genre. Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, the premise expertly navigates the metaphorical cages of the human mind, surrounded by manipulation and deceit. After its premiere in film festivals in September 2024, it received critical acclaim for its perplexing character dynamics in this quest for survival.

3) Regretting You (October 24)

Morgan and Clara in Regretting You (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

High schooler Clara (McKenna Grace) has a great life: A tight-knit family, a crush on the coolest guy in school who might like her back, and a tranquil home in the small town of Dylan. But when her aunt, Jenny, and her dad, Chris, die in a car accident, she must face her new romance and a fraught relationship with her mother as buried family secrets come to the surface.

Romance drama fans, assemble: This is one of those new movies in October that should not be missed. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, the movie dives into the immeasurable grief and heartbreak of loving loudly and losing it all. It is a tender exploration of first crushes and a love letter to mother-daughter relationships, leaving fans hoping for a happy ending.

4) Tron: Ares (October 10)

Leto as the titular character (Image via YouTube/Disney+)

The Tron franchise is returning with one of the slickest new movies in October. Led by director Joachim Rønning, the movie is a sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010) and follows the story of Ares, a super-intelligent AI humanoid who is sent to Earth on a dangerous mission. The stakes cannot be higher, as he becomes the first of his kind to interact with humans.

The movie brings back the legacy of Kevin Flynn, Ed Dillinger, and the original story that started it all. With slick animations and a high-stakes premise, the trailer promises an entertaining theatrical experience. Jeff Bridges is set to return in some capacity as Flynn, and Jared Leto helms the venture.

5) Stitch Head (October 29)

The titular character in one of the new movies in October (Image via YouTube/Briarcliff Entertainment)

In an eerie castle where a mad professor brings monsters to life and abandons them, the job of their care falls to his first creation, Stitch Head. But when a freak circus led by the money-hungry Fulbert Freakfinder rolls into town, Stitch Head has a chance to start afresh and find the spotlight... or so he thinks. When Fulbert's motives are revealed, the monsters must band together to save their caretaker.

Some of the best new movies in October are releasing right around Halloween, and Stitch Head, the animated horror comedy, tops the list. Based on Guy Bass's 2011 novel, this Steve Hudson directorial brings a fresh twist to the monsterverse: What if the humans were the real monsters all along?

6) After the Hunt (October 10)

Roberts as Alma (Image via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

Alma Olsson (Julia Roberts), a respected and beloved professor at Yale University, faces one of her biggest career challenges when her talented mentee, Maggie (Ayo Edebiri), accuses her friendly rival, Professor Henrik "Hank" Gibson (Andrew Garfield) of sexual misconduct. Alma is torn between her friend and womanhood and forced to revisit her murky past.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this psychological thriller has been making waves ever since the trailer dropped, as one of the new movies to watch out for. After its film festival premiere in August, film critic Nicholas Barber of the BBC called Roberts the "monumental center" of the movie, praising her performance as Oscar-worthy, in an article published on 29 August 2025.

7) If I had Legs I'd Kick You (October 24)

Byrne as the mother (Image via YouTube/A24)

Linda (Rose Byrne) is at her wits' end as a struggling mother of a daughter who has a mysterious illness. With an unsupportive partner and a series of unfortunate events that threaten to snap her sanity in half, she can't help but process her emotions the only way she finds effective: Screaming into a pillow. This is one of the top new movies in October for fans.

Director Mary Bronstein brings the chaos, guilt, and joys of motherhood to life in this A24-led psychological comedy drama. According to the trailer, it lays bare the sharp honesty of a woman who is expected to hold every fraying edge of her life together, and brings to life a feverish portrayal of her reality. The reviews after its Sundance premiere in 2025 have been largely positive.

Some new movies in October to watch on streaming platforms

October 3: The Lost Bus (Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera), Apple TV+

October 10: The Woman in Cabin 10 (Keira Knightley and Guy Pierce), Netflix

October 10: Swim to Me (Maria Paz Grandjean, Rosa Puga Vittini), Netflix

October 29: Ballad of a Small Player (Colin Farrell, Tilda Swinton), Netflix

October 24: A House of Dynamite (Idris Elba and ensemble), Netflix

Catch new movies this October in theaters worldwide.

