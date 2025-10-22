The Twits soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the film

Directed and co-written by Phil Johnston, the animated musical comedy film, The Twits, was released on October 17, 2025, on Netflix. The film is a loose adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel, reimagining the mean-spirited Mr and Mrs Twit as local villains in the town of Triperot who run a disgusting amusement park called Twitlandia.

The plot follows a brave orphan named Beesha, along with her friend Bubsy and a family of Muggle-Wumps monkeys, as they team up to expose the Twits' outrageous schemes and fight back against their cruelty. The Twits original music is composed by David Byrne and Oli Julian. Key original songs featured are We're Not Like Ev'ryone Else, The Problem Is You, and Lullaby.

Every song featured in Netflix's The Twits

The Twits

Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:

We're Not Like Ev'ryone Else by David Byrne

The Problem Is You by David Byrne

Lullaby by David Byrne

Open the Door by David Byrne (featuring Hayley Williams)

Rainbows Are Back In Style by Dave Burgess

Twitlandia by Phil Johnston and Erika Dapkewicz

Trick Me by Oli Julian

Oli Julian's musical scores featured in The Twits

The Twits

Oli Julian, best known for composing scores for popular comedies and dramas, most notably Netflix's hit series Sex Education, composed the original musical score for the film. Listed below are all the music featured in the animated comedy film:

Not Normal People

Muggle-Wumps Discovered

Muggle-Wumps Escape

Sweet-Toed Toad

Cook You in a Pie

Condemned Park

Flobnorbles

The Twits Steal Loos

Magical Tears

Muggle-Wump Party

Back in Business

The Twits Get Arrested

Riot

I’ve Got Your Back

The Twits’ Scheme

Hiding Under the Bed

The Twits on the Stairs

Mouldy Leftovers

The Twits Bake a Cake

Beesha Comes Back

Not on My Watch

Voice Changer 30000

Stealing the Orphanage

Family Toad

Twitlandia (Erica Dapkewicz)

The Twit Family Extravaganza

Making an Escape

Honest Twits

Fireworks (feat. Ella Taylor)

Upside Down

The Dreaded Shrinks

Saving the Twits

Hate Is Easy

Goodbye to the Twits

What is The Twits based on?

The Twits is based on Roald Dahl’s anarchic 1980 children’s novel of the same name, which introduces Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a truly hideous and perpetually nasty couple whose lives are defined by playing increasingly cruel and inventive tricks on one another, such as adding a glass eye to a drink or convincing his wife she has the "dreaded shrinks" with a walking stick.

The concept of turning The Twits into a film adaptation first entered development nearly 20 years before the Netflix release. A feature film version was initially put into development by Vanguard Animation in February 2003. However, the project was evetually scrapped. It was was initially conceived as an animated series in 2021, but it was later turned into a feature film in April 2022 after Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company.

