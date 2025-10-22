The Twits soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the film

Directed and co-written by Phil Johnston, the animated musical comedy film, The Twits, was released on October 17, 2025, on Netflix. The film is a loose adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel, reimagining the mean-spirited Mr and Mrs Twit as local villains in the town of Triperot who run a disgusting amusement park called Twitlandia.
The plot follows a brave orphan named Beesha, along with her friend Bubsy and a family of Muggle-Wumps monkeys, as they team up to expose the Twits' outrageous schemes and fight back against their cruelty. The Twits original music is composed by David Byrne and Oli Julian. Key original songs featured are We're Not Like Ev'ryone Else, The Problem Is You, and Lullaby.
Every song featured in Netflix's The Twits
Listed below are all the songs featured in the film:
- We're Not Like Ev'ryone Else by David Byrne
- The Problem Is You by David Byrne
- Lullaby by David Byrne
- Open the Door by David Byrne (featuring Hayley Williams)
- Rainbows Are Back In Style by Dave Burgess
- Twitlandia by Phil Johnston and Erika Dapkewicz
- Trick Me by Oli Julian
Oli Julian's musical scores featured in The Twits
Oli Julian, best known for composing scores for popular comedies and dramas, most notably Netflix's hit series Sex Education, composed the original musical score for the film. Listed below are all the music featured in the animated comedy film:
- Not Normal People
- Muggle-Wumps Discovered
- Muggle-Wumps Escape
- Sweet-Toed Toad
- Cook You in a Pie
- Condemned Park
- Flobnorbles
- The Twits Steal Loos
- Magical Tears
- Muggle-Wump Party
- Back in Business
- The Twits Get Arrested
- Riot
- I’ve Got Your Back
- The Twits’ Scheme
- Hiding Under the Bed
- The Twits on the Stairs
- Mouldy Leftovers
- The Twits Bake a Cake
- Beesha Comes Back
- Not on My Watch
- Voice Changer 30000
- Stealing the Orphanage
- Family Toad
- Twitlandia (Erica Dapkewicz)
- The Twit Family Extravaganza
- Making an Escape
- Honest Twits
- Fireworks (feat. Ella Taylor)
- Upside Down
- The Dreaded Shrinks
- Saving the Twits
- Hate Is Easy
- Goodbye to the Twits
What is The Twits based on?
The Twits is based on Roald Dahl’s anarchic 1980 children’s novel of the same name, which introduces Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a truly hideous and perpetually nasty couple whose lives are defined by playing increasingly cruel and inventive tricks on one another, such as adding a glass eye to a drink or convincing his wife she has the "dreaded shrinks" with a walking stick.
The concept of turning The Twits into a film adaptation first entered development nearly 20 years before the Netflix release. A feature film version was initially put into development by Vanguard Animation in February 2003. However, the project was evetually scrapped. It was was initially conceived as an animated series in 2021, but it was later turned into a feature film in April 2022 after Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company.
