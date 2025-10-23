7 Style & Celebrity Docs to Binge If You Loved Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has lived several lives as a Pop star, fashion designer, and Global icon. Her Netflix documentary pulls back the velvet curtain on each of them. It traces her path from a working-class person with huge dreams to a Spice Girl who transformed music forever.

Ad

Then it follows her into the ruthless world of high fashion. The movie displays her reinvention with utmost honesty. Cameras capture private moments with David and the kids. They reveal the pressure of consistent scrutiny. Her narrative becomes more than celebrity gossip. It transforms into a study of survival and ambition.

The documentary theme thrives on these changes. It loves watching people shed their former skins and emerge as something new. Victoria Beckham masters this art. Therefore, several other documentaries share the same theme.

Ad

Trending

The September Issue, McQueen, The Devil Wears Prada, and four other celebrity documentaries to watch if you liked Victoria Beckham

1) In Vogue: The 90s

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The 90s changed everything in the fashion world. It exploded into mainstream consciousness like never before. In Vogue: The 90s reconstructs that crucial decade through the eyes of the individuals who shaped it.

Ad

Photographers and editors share their tales. Models recall their meteoric rises. The show explores how supermodels became household names.

Naomi Campbell appears alongside Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista.

Their interviews reveal the machinery behind the magic. This was the era when fashion magazines held unmatched strength. Anna Wintour's influence reached its highest. The documentary captures how style became intertwined with celebrity culture.

Victoria Beckham rose during these same years. Her Spice Girls fame coincided with the cultural takeover of fashion. This show provides the context for understanding her eventual shift into design.

Ad

The documentary is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

2) The September Issue

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In most cases, raw access defines great documentaries. This documentary delivers precisely that. Cameras follow Anna Wintour through the creation of Vogue's most crucial edition. This movie set the tone for the entire fashion year. Wintour moves through meetings with surgical precision.

Ad

Her decision shapes careers and ends them just as quickly. The creative director, Grace Coddington, provides the artistic counterweight. Their dynamic creates consistent tension.

Coddington aspires to build an elaborate fantasy spread. Wintour cuts them down to what sells. The documentary reveals how fashion magazines actually function. Victoria Beckham entered this exact world when she launched her fashion line. She faced the same prejudice and scepticism. Watching Wintpour's operation explains the empire Victoria Beckham had to impress.

Ad

3) McQueen

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In the world of storytelling, genius rarely comes without darkness. McQueen explores the life of Alexander McQueen with subtle sensitivity.

Ad

The designer revolutionized fashion through the extreme force of imagination. His shows were theatrical spectacles that left viewers stunned. Models walked through walls of fire. Robots spray tinted white dresses. McQueen treated fashion as high creativity.

The documentary does not hesitate to discuss his struggles. It examines the service class roots and feelings of being an outsider. His death in 2010 shocked the fashion world. The movie pieces together his journey through close-up interviews and breathtaking runway footage.

Ad

Victoria Beckham also encountered doubts about her fashion credentials. Her transition from pop music to design garnered countless critics. McQueen's story displays how the fashion world treats outsiders who dare to come.

The documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Halston

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Netflix brought Halston's story to life with cinematic flair. Halston follows the designer who reimagined seventies glamour. His minimal designs brought revolution to American fashion. Straight lines replaced fussy details. Halston became synonymous with Studio 54 excess.

Ad

The documentary chronicles his growth and subsequent decline. Business deals stripped away his creative control. His name became a brand he no longer owned. The show examines what unfolds when celebrity overshadows craft. Halston's personal life consumed his professional achievements.

Victoria Beckham understood this threat immediately. Her documentary addresses the same concerns. Fame could easily have swallowed her fashion goals. Both narratives wrestle with genuineness versus image.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

5) The Devil Wears Prada

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Sometimes, fiction captures reality more effectively than facts. The Devil Wears Prada remains the definitive portrait of the fashion industry. Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly channels every demanding editor ever known.

Ad

Anne Hathaway embodies the role of an outsider entering this alien world. The movie dissects fashion's hierarchy with witty humor.

Assistants scramble for difficult coffee orders. Yet beneath the satire lies genuine insight. Fashion operates on its own ruthless standards and logic.

Miranda's cold efficiency reflects the actual pressures of the industry. Victoria Beckham encountered similar choices throughout her journey. She balanced motherhood with building a brand. The documentary reveals those complex negotiations. The Devil Wears Prada fictionalises aspects of the experience of Victoria Beckham.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Karl Lagerfeld became one of the most iconic figures in the fashion industry. Becoming Karl Lagerfeld examines his formative years at major houses.

Ad

The series focuses on his rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent. Both designers vied for supremacy in the Parisian fashion scene. Lagerfeld cultivated his iconic image deliberately.

The white hairstyle and dark glasses became his armour. He understood personal branding long before it was given that name. The series explores his relationships and obsessive work habits.

Lagerfeld designed constantly until his demise. The documentary captures his loneliness that accompanies his success. Victoria Beckham also built a carefully vigilant public image. Her documentary peels back some of those layers. Both figures illustrate the need for complete commitment in fashion.

Ad

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) This Is Paris

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@ Paris Hilton)

Paris Hilton's documentary shocked audiences with unexpected depth. This Is Paris reveals the trauma behind the party person's life.

Ad

She discusses abuse at reform schools during her teenage years. Those experiences shaped her carefully constructed public image. The ditzy blonde act was pure performance. Behind it existed a savvy businesswoman building an empire.

Hilton pioneered the use of celebrity social media influence and branding. The documentary examines the cost of consistent performance. Hilton rarely displays her authentic self to anyone. Victoria Beckham similarly addressed the gap between reality and perception. Both women encountered intense scrutiny from a very young age.

Ad

The documentary is available on YouTube for viewers to watch.

These are seven celebrity documentaries to watch if you liked Victoria Beckham. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favorite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More